The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong is the last part of Legacy of the Bretons, arriving November 2022

What you need to know

In a livestream, developer ZeniMax Online Studios shared details on The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong, the final DLC in the Legacy of the Bretons storyline.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong focuses on the mystery of the druids on the Isle of Galen.

This DLC will also finish the story started in 2022 with Ascending Tide, and will allow for a final confrontation with the Ascendant Lord.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong is slated to launch on Nov. 1, 2022 for PC and Stadia, with Xbox and PlayStation players getting access on Nov. 15, 2022.

As 2022 begins to wind down, so too is the year-long Legacy of the Bretons adventure in The Elder Scrolls Online. There's still plenty to explore though, including a brand new DLC called Firesong.



The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong closes out the story that began in Ascending Tide and continued through The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle. Firesong is set on the Isle of Galen, which is the home of the druids. The druids are currently embroiled in a civil war, with the Firesong Circle attacking the Stonelore and Eldertide Circles.



Outside of this conflict, players who have gone through all of the main story so far will also be able to confront the Ascendant Lord, putting together clues from across the year's storyline. Beyond these major questlines, there's a host of other improvements coming as well, including a new Tales of Tribute Patron, The Druid King. This new Patron provides players a new way to strategize in this card game.



Regardless of what expansions and DLC you've purchased, everyone will get to benefit from Update 36, which is slated to launch alongside The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong. This update adds a new text-to-speech accessibility option, Simplified Chinese option, the ability to hide combat pets, and more.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong is currently scheduled to launch for PC and Stadia on Nov. 1, 2022. As usual, the console version is two weeks behind, so the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4 versions of the DLC will be available on Nov. 15, 2022.