The next Forza Motorsport update will add the most daunting race circuit in the world
It's finally back, the longest, hardest circuit on earth will test your race craft to its maximum.
What you need to know
- Not long after deploying Update 4 into Forza Motorsport, Turn 10 has detailed what we can expect from Update 5.
- The big news is the arrival of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, the longest and trickiest racetrack on the planet.
- The circuit will be available in career, free play, and multiplayer modes.
- In addition, there will be more fixes, and a skip practice option, and details on how Forza Race Regulations will be improving.
Update 4 in Forza Motorsport isn't long behind us, but Turn 10 has already shown off what we can expect in February from Update 5. The big news is a big circuit. The infamous Nürburgring Nordschleife is coming back to Forza.
Honestly, I'm disappointed this wasn't a launch circuit, given that it's not new to Forza Motorsport games. It's the ultimate test, and while some will shed tears at the thought of hitting that 12.9 miles of narrow tarmac, packed with tough turns and close barriers, many will relish going back.
Better yet, the current production car lap record holder, the Mercedes-AMG ONE, is on the Forza Motorsport roster, so you can digitally see how close you can get to its as yet unbeaten time of 6:35.183.
The Nordschleife will be added to career, free play, and multiplayer modes, so you can expect a solid variety of races there to sink your teeth into.
Besides a new circuit, Turn 10 is also paying close attention to both its Forza Race Regulations and its AI opponents, with a view to making both better for racers.
Additionally, Update 5 will add a skip practice option to the pre-race menu so it's easier to see, and will create a save point after practice so you can come back to the feature race at a later point.
More will be discussed around Update 5 in due course, but you can see a first look at the new circuit in the latest Forza Monthly stream embedded above. Check out the full blog post to read all the details we have so far.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Richard Devine is a Managing Editor at Windows Central with over a decade of experience. A former Project Manager and long-term tech addict, he joined Mobile Nations in 2011 and has been found on Android Central and iMore as well as Windows Central. Currently, you'll find him steering the site's coverage of all manner of PC hardware and reviews. Find him on Mastodon at mstdn.social/@richdevine