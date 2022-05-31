The next Xbox update will let you reveal secret Achievements, improve update detection

What you need to know

The Xbox ecosystem regularly enjoys updates with quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, and new features.

On Tuesday, Xbox revealed what's coming to the platform in the Xbox June 2022 Update.

The headlining feature is the ability to reveal details for secret Achievements from Xbox consoles and the Xbox apps.

Improvements to the speed and stability of detecting updates to your game collection are also coming.

The Xbox experience spans a wide range of devices and platforms, and helps gamers stay connected at all times. Xbox regularly updates this ecosystem with new features and other improvements, often in response to community feedback. Now, we know that a heavily-requested feature is finally arriving for the Xbox ecosystem in the coming weeks.

Xbox Wire (opens in new tab) revealed the details for the Xbox June 2022 Update, which includes a new feature and some improvements to which players can look forward. The most notable addition in the update is absolutely the ability to reveal the details for any secret Achievements, something for which players have been asking for years.

Many games feature secret Achievements that remain enigmatic until they're unlocked, often to avoid revealing story spoilers before players reach that point. However, this can also prevent players from knowing how to unlock Achievements in their favorite Xbox games, leading many to turn to third-party websites and resources for information.

With the Xbox June 2022 Update, players will be able to reveal (and hide) the details of any secret Achievements from their Xbox console, the Xbox mobile apps, the Xbox Game Bar on PC, and the Xbox PC app. Additionally, Xbox is making improvements to the speed and reliability of detecting updates to your game collection, including when launching games, which should save players time and reduce frustration.

The Xbox June 2022 Update isn't the most exciting change for the Xbox experience, but it does include some improvements that will be felt on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and the Xbox suite of PC and mobile apps and software. In case you missed it, the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase is returning on June 12, 2022, which will hopefully reveal more of the future of Xbox and its games.