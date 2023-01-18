There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
We don't recommend buying an Xbox game for $2,000 but the listing is funny.
What you need to know
- The Xbox game Ball Race 2: Ramp is currently listed at $2,000 on the Xbox store.
- Presumably, that is a pricing error and the game is meant to cost $20.
- There's a good chance that the game's developer entered a comma rather than a decimal point, though there's always that chance that the game is supposed to cost more than four Xbox Series X consoles.
If you have thousands of dollars burning a hole in your pocket, there's a perfect game for you. Right now, Ball Race 2: Ramp is listed at a whopping CAN$2,500 ($2,000) in the Xbox store. The game is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows. Of course, there's a very good chance that the price is an error. The developer of the game probably meant to enter a decimal point rather than a comma.
As for the game itself, it appears to be a straightforward game in which the goal is to get a ball across a finish line. Here's an excerpt from the game's description:
"The goal is to reach the finish line as quickly as possible with a ball along a route made of hanging and moving platforms in the air. You can play alone, breaking your records, or in pairs. Fun for both children and adults. The game requires sharpness and reflexes. The game boards are varied. In some levels, there are bouncing worms that block the passage, or moving blocks that make it difficult for the ball to travel."
The presumed pricing error was first shared by Reddit user MelonButterG. Many have taken the listing's high price as a chance to joke about purchasing a collector's edition to get a good value or waiting for a sale.
Once the listing gets enough attention, there's a good chance that the price will be corrected. At the time of publication, the price is still listed at $2,000 in the U.S. store.
