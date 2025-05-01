Grab this Xbox Series X before Walmart realizes Microsoft has increased the console's price
Walmart lists the Xbox Series X (1TB Digital) for $448 right now. That's much less than the console costs after Microsoft's recent price increases.
Microsoft just announced price increases for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. All versions of the modern consoles will cost significantly more, disappointing many.
Our Jez Corden covered all the details about the Xbox console price increases, so I'll point you that way to read up on the whys and hows. I'm just sharing a listing for the Xbox Series X at its current price that's still live.
Note the pricing below compares Walmart's current price for the console with the newly increased price for the same device when purchased through other retailers.
"The Xbox Series X hardware will not disappoint. It's powerful, sleek and modern, and games that are optimized to take advantage of all the new hardware will truly shine." — Executive editor Jez Corden
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
✅Perfect for: Players who want the best Xbox experience but don't need a console that supports physical media.
❌Avoid if: You really, really need a disc drive included with your console.
Storage: 1TB NVME. Disc drive: None.
👉See at: Walmart
Right now, Walmart lists the Xbox Series X (1TB Digital Edition) for $448. After the price increases, that same console costs $549.
I'll update this piece with more details after it goes live. We spotted a listing for an Xbox Series X at a different online retailer go away a few minutes ago, so I want to share this Walmart listing right away.
Xbox price increases
Microsoft increasing the price of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is disappointing, though it's not exactly shocking. The ongoing tariff wars have caused economic uncertainty in several industries and the tech world is heavily affected.
Several gaming handhelds went up in price recently. The $449.99 price tag of the Nintendo Switch 2 drew criticism, as did some games for that system costing $80.
Xbox games will also go up in price, though those increases are expected "later this year." Even Xbox controllers are going up in price.
If you have a budget set aside for a game console and the Xbox Series X is your choice, I'd recommend grabbing one now at $448 or through a similar deal. Just be aware that a bunch of items could increase in price over the coming months, so you should plan purchases accordingly and balance things out.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.