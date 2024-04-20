This one exclusive game almost made me buy a PlayStation, but it's finally been rated for Xbox

What you need to know

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a third-person action-adventure with platforming and puzzles developed and published by Ember Lab.

The game launched in 2021 as a PlayStation console exclusive, with Epic Games Store holding exclusivity on PC.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe Edition was rated T by the ESRB for the Xbox Series platform.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been rated by the ESRB for the Xbox Series platform. The third-person action-adventure game was originally released in 2021 by developers Ember Lab as a PlayStation console exclusive, though it was also available on PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive.

Once the exclusivity agreement ended with Epic Games Store in 2022, Kena: Bridge of Spirits was added to Steam. The new rating from the ESRB signals an end to the PlayStation exclusivity period for the game also coming to a close, with a release date for Xbox possibly around the corner.

The ESRB has rated Kena: Bridge of Spirits for Xbox with a T for Teen because of fantasy violence. The rating summary further explains that players control Kena, a spirit guide, in her quest to remove corruption and restore the game world. Gameplay for the third-person action-adventure title involves traversing platforms, solving puzzles, and frenetic melee-style combat featuring bladed weapons and explosive bursts of energy or fire.

The ESRB's rating is listed for Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Deluxe Edition. The digital deluxe edition of the game for Steam is a bundle that includes the game, an exclusive Kena Shadow Outfit, a silver staff, golden rot, and the game's original soundtrack. It is priced at $50. There has been no acknowledgment of the game's release on Xbox by Ember Lab, so there is no confirmation that the contents of a deluxe edition on Xbox would be the same as the one currently available on Steam. We also do not have a confirmation of the price, yet.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits currently holds an overall "Very Positive" rating on Steam, with more than 11,400 reviews since it launched on the platform in 2022.

