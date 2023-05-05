Unboxing the biggest — and tastiest — Xbox launch of 2023 so far

We've had some big-name Xbox releases this year already, with games like Minecraft Legends and Redfall joining the constant trickle of hot new controllers. But none of those are anything like this.

After the deliciousness of previous Xbox products in partnership with Krispy Kreme, we've now got this. Xbox Oreos.

This tasty partnership was announced earlier in the year (opens in new tab) and is, sadly, exclusive to Europe. But having finally got my hands on some, why not share a little look?

(opens in new tab) Xbox Oreo gift pack | £24.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab) The perfect gift for yourself or the gamer in your life with six packs of Xbox Oreos and a one-month subscription voucher to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

I picked up one of the gift packs that comes with six packs of the Xbox Oreos and a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The only drawback? The Game Pass Ultimate code doesn't actually come in the box, it's emailed to you separately. Which makes things more awkward than it really should be if you're, you know, giving this gift pack as a gift.

If you don't want Game Pass Ultimate, there's a cheaper box that just comes with the Oreos. Because that's really what you want anyway.

A whole pack and no 'B' to be seen. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Unlike when we had the Xbox and Forza donuts, there's no special flavor on offer here. These are just regular Oreos but with one of six Xbox related designs on them. There are ABXY buttons, the Xbox logo and a directional arrow. At least I think there's a B in there, in the whole first pack I didn't get one. Booooo.

Jokes aside, it's a fun partnership and a nice little gift to give to the gamer in your life. I mean, who doesn't like Oreos?!

Beyond the absolute tastiness and the Game Pass Ultimate subscription, there are in-game benefits you can get, too. You can scan your Xbox Oreos and crack "exclusive cookie combinations" to earn rewards for games such as Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves and Halo Infinite.

Give the gift of Oreos and Game Pass Ultimate. (Image credit: Windows Central)

It's a shame it's only a European partnership, but hey, as someone who always gets left out of U.S.-only promotions, I'll take it.

Now if you'll excuse me, I just opened another pack...