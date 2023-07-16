Xbox and PlayStation call a truce over Call of Duty and enter into binding agreement
The long war is finally coming to an end
What you need to know
- One of the more contentious points surrounding Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been the golden goose, Call of Duty.
- In a tweet today, Xbox head Phil Spencer has confirmed that an agreement has been struck with Sony that commits to keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation.
- The acquisition is expected to close very soon with only the UK CMA having refused to sign off on it so far.
The long war is coming to an end.
Xbox and PlayStation has come to an agreement surrounding one of the more contentious parts of the Activision Blizzard acquisition. And the angels, they did sing.
Xbox chief and Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer posted the news on Twitter this fine Sunday.
One key detail is missing from the tweet, and that's how long this binding agreement has been signed for. Previous deals around Call of Duty and other ABK titles with the likes of Nintendo and NVIDIA have specified ten years.
Why is this important? It finally puts to bed any possible claim from any corner that Microsoft was going to try and take Activision's biggest title away from its biggest player base. Call of Duty is biggest on PlayStation, and unless Microsoft just hates making money, it would have been idiotic to even consider not having it on PlayStation.
In an email revealed as part of the FTC vs. Microsoft court hearings, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said that the company would be "more than OK" if Microsoft purchased Activision Blizzard, but then later pushed to try and get the merger blocked.
Now, though, it's no longer a question or an issue. I for one, look forward to this deal finally closing and never hearing about it again. It really does feel like it's been 84 years.
The deal could be imminently done, too. After the FTC's loss in court and the denial of injunctive relief to block the deal, only the UK's CMA standing in the way, the way is paved to get this whole affair wrapped up sooner rather than later. Maybe we can soon start refocusing on the good that can come from this deal rather than endlessly fighting about it.
Richard Devine is a Managing Editor at Windows Central with over a decade of experience. A former Project Manager and long-term tech addict, he joined Mobile Nations in 2011 and has been found on Android Central and iMore as well as Windows Central. Currently, you'll find him steering the site's coverage of all manner of PC hardware and reviews. Find him on Mastodon at mstdn.social/@richdevine
- Samuel TolbertFreelance Writer
Last year's COD sales proved that the annual releases are cannibalizing each other and reducing the franchise ROI as well as tying up resources that woud be best deployed on other project$.
Plus, they need to clear up space for the other MS FPS properties. Again, no need to compete among themselves.
So MS might guarantee Sony a specific number of releases instead of years, so long as Sony delivers the requisite dev kits in a timely fashion. A point made clear in court when the FTC tried to pin on Microsoft the delay in getting out a PS5-optimized MINECRAFT when it was Sony that refused the dev kits needed for the optimization.
Also of interest, given the revelations in court about Sony's demand for Bethesda games is what MS might get them to cough up if they truly want any of them.
Lost in the catfight is that the other big multiplatform publshers have been supportive of the MS ABK deal because it provides a counter to Sony's market power because of how they've abused it with practices like charging to allow cross play which have not endeared them to the publishers.
Sony may remain top dog for now but if the high end console market is as tapped out as it seems (and their grudging release of PC versions suggests it is) their brand loyalty may be reaching its limits.
We may yet see Sony go multiplat out of need. Which would finally end the stupid console war and benefit everybody.