Xbox FY22 Q4 gaming revenue down 6% year-over-year due to lower engagement, console supply

Microsoft shared its FY22 Q4 earnings on Tuesday, confirming a slight expected dip in Xbox content revenue.

Microsoft revealed (opens in new tab) that there was a 6% decrease year-over-year in Xbox revenue, which was driven by lower console supply and lower engagement. Xbox hardware revenue saw a decrease of 11% in year-over-year revenue. Microsoft noted that this dip in Xbox revenue was partially offset by an increase in Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

The company had previously seen steady growth across Xbox year-over-year, per Microsoft's FY22 Q3 earnings. The current number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers is unknown, with Microsoft last sharing in January 2022 that the service had reached over 25 million active subscribers.

Notably, Microsoft had not shipped a first-party Xbox game in calendar year 2022 until the launch of As Dusk Falls in July. Later in the year, Microsoft plans to launch Obsidian Entertainment's Grounded and Pentiment, in September and November 2022 respectively.

Outside of gaming, Microsoft's FY22 Q4 earnings saw $51.9 billion in revenue, an increase of 12%. The company saw a decline in Windows revenue, but an increase in Surface earnings.

Looking ahead, Microsoft is working to grow Xbox revenue and first-party content significantly with the pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The deal is worth almost $69 billion and would see Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King added to the Xbox first-party roster, adding numerous studios and gaming IP such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. The deal is currently undergoing regulatory review and is slated to finalize at some point before June 30, 2023.