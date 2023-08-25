'Xbox Game Pass has been fantastic' says Citizen Sleeper developer as they announce the sequel will be a Day One launch

What you need to know

Citizen Sleeper, developed by Jump Over the Age and published by Fellow Traveler, launched Day One to Xbox Game Pass when it released in 2022.

The tabletop RPG inspired title was nominated for the Games For Impact award at 2022's The Game Awards.

A sequel, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, was recently announced.

During Gamescom 2023, Xbox and Fellow Traveler announced that Citizen Sleeper would remain available in Xbox Game Pass and that Citizen Sleeper 2 would join the service as a Day One addition.

In 2022, an indie tabletop narrative RPG developed by Jump Over the Age and published by Fellow Traveler, became a sleeper hit even garnering enough attention to get a nomination from The Game Awards in the Games for Impact category. By the time our very own Zachary Boddy got around to playing Citizen Sleeper it had only been played by 500,000 fellow gamers.

Among those who had played and experienced the dystopian space future as an escaped robot fell in love with Citizen Sleeper, and it's hard to deny that it is one of the best games on Xbox Game Pass. With all the overwhelming praise it should come as no surprise that a sequel was in the works. Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector was formally announced by Gareth Damian Martin, the lone developer responsible for the series, in June 2023.

Citizen Sleeper launched into Xbox Game Pass, and like many titles it was set to leave the service once the contract expired. During the Xbox showcase from Gamescom 2023 it was announced that Citizen Sleeper would remain in Xbox Game Pass and that Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector would be joining the service on Day One when it launches.

According to Martin, " Xbox Game Pass has been fantastic for Citizen Sleeper". This mirrors similar comments made from other developers, including the recently launched Everspace 2 and the upcoming Lies of P.

Xbox Game Pass has been fantastic for Citizen Sleeper, and I'm so happy to share that Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector will be joining the service day one too!The original, meanwhile, will be sticking around for subscribers, so you can catch up on the series anytime 💚 pic.twitter.com/0aD4f8IJhJAugust 24, 2023 See more

Renowned comic book artist, Guillaume Singelin and celebrated composer, Amos Roddy returned to create a sequel to Citizen Sleeper that consisted of the same visual aesthetic and immersive audio experience while Jump Over the Age worked to create an expansive narrative with a new protagonist and antagonist. Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector does not yet have a release date.