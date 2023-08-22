Gamescom 2023: All Xbox and PC game announcements

Today kicks off the preliminary event for Gamescom 2023, a huge video games trade fair event in Cologne which runs from Aug. 23 - Aug. 27. Geoff Keighley, Canadian video game journalist and host of the Game Awards, started things off by hosting Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live (ONL) tonight, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET / 7 P BST / 8P CEST. Several game announcements and updates are being showcased during this livestream and will address some of the most anticipated upcoming Xbox games and upcoming PC games.

We're covering this event as it unfolds to boil down all of the news relating to Xbox and PC gaming. So check back regularly to watch the reveals and see what the latest updates are. We already know that Alan Wake 2, Assassin's Creed: Mirage, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Mortal Kombat, and Black Myth Wukong will be part of the show.

Note: This page is in progress. Refresh regularly to see the latest updates.

How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live

You can watch Gamescom Opening Night Live at the embedded YouTube link above or you can scroll down and see all of the Xbox and PC game announcement highlights as they're announced after the event starts. We'll be updating this page regularly as the event unfolds.

Todd Howard came on stage to talk about Starfield

Starfield Game Director, Todd Howard was physically in person at ONL to discuss the game coming. He stated that "we love to make games where we can explore." The game centers around a miner who touches a strange artifact while on a job. This leads them into exploring the depths of space to uncover its mysteries by enjoying a group of adventurers.

Little Nightmares 3 coming in 2024

Little Nightmares 3 will be releasing in 2024. This game from Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco will allow for two-player co-op on Xbox.

Black Myth: Wukong

We got to see more footage of Black Myth: Wukong, the upcoming action RPG, fighting game. It is expected to release in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows.

Killing Floor 3

We got to take a look at the upcoming roguelike FPS game. It's coming Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Epic Games Store, and PS5 sometime in the future.

Age of Empires 4 for Xbox is out today

The award-winning RTS game has been overhauled for console and is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Game Pass starting today.

We got to see several minutes of gameplay for the upcoming Crimson Desert, an open-world action adventure. There were moments of melee combat, watching the main character fall from the sky, and various scenes showing off the game's world. This online game will be releasing sometime in 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PS5, and PS4.

Payday 3

We got another look at the upcoming FPS heist game, Payday 3. It will be coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows, and PS5.

Assassin's Creed: Mirage

The latest Assassin's Creed: Mirage footage gave us a look around the city of Baghdad. This game is releasing October 5, 2023 and preorders are currently open.

Tekken 8

Tekken Director, Katuhiro Harada, came on stage to talk about Tekken 8. The game is coming out January 2024.

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

David Swenson, creative director at Sledgehammer games, came on stage to talk about the "largest zombies offering" ever coming to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. We were also shown a long stretch of gameplay as a player ran through a mission. The update releases November 10.

Nightingale gameplay was shown

Footage for this upcoming adventure game was shown off. We also saw that Early Access begins February 22, 2024.

Immortal of Aveum available today

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

As of today, Immortals of Aveum is now available to play. It's available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows, and PS5.

Honkai: Star Rail

We got a look at a Honkai: Star Rail update. This game is in the same "Hoyoverse" as Genshin Impact, but with a sci-fi focus.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact is nearing another anniversary on September 28, and as such a fun update is coming to the game.

Lords of the Fallen

This action RPG got an extended story trailer showing off the game. It's releasing on Oct. 13, 2023 and is available for preorder. It is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Epic Game Store, and PS5.

Sonic Superstars and Sonic Frontiers

We got to take a look at the upcoming multiplayer sidescroller Sonic Superstars which is releasing Oct. 17, 2023 and is available for preorder. There was also an update for Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon, which brings a new story, new playable characters, and new challenges. This free update is available on September 18, 2023.

The First Descendent

This looter shooter RPG and FPS has a sci-fi focus and is filled with unique characters. The Crossplay Open Beta runs from Sep. 19 - 25 for Xbox and Windows.

Under the Waves

Explore this underwater realm when the game launches on Aug 29, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, Epic Games Store, PS4, and PS5.

Fort Solis

(Image credit: Dear Villagers)

Marketed as a psychological sci-fi thriller, Fort Solis showed off some heavy footage that players can expect for Windows, Mac, and PS5. The game releases today.

Expeditions: A Mudrunner game

We got a look at the upcoming off-road adventure. It's coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in 2024.

The Crew Motorfest

We got to look at a gameplay trailer the showed off various cars and locations. The game releases on Sept. 14, with a free trial running from Sept. 14 - 17. It is coming to Xbox, Epic Game Store, PS5, PS4, and Amazon Luna.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Yet another look at the Phantom Liberty update for Cyberpunk 2077 was shown off at Gamescom. Preorders are available now and it releases on Sept. 26, 2023.

Stormgate

Last Epoch: Runes of Power

The Last Epoch: Runes of Power update is releasing on Sept. 7, 2023.

Marvel Snap is coming to PC

Marvel Snap made a huge splash when it released on mobile back in 2022, but now the card game is now on PC via Steam.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

(Image credit: FromSoftware Inc.)

FromSoftware's exciting mecha-based combat game is releasing on Aug. 25, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PS4, and PS5.

Warhaven

Footage for the free Warhaven was shown during Gamescom. It releases Sept. 21, 2023 on Steam.

Mortal Kombat 1

Chief Creative Officer at Netherrealm Studios, Ed Boon, joined Geoff Keighley on stage to discuss Mortal Kombat 1. The game is slated to release on Sept. 19, 2023 for Xbox Series X, PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS5.

Ara History Untold

In Ara History Untold, players take charge of nations throughout alternate history in a turn-based grand strategy game. It's coming to Steam in 2024 and can be wishlisted right now.

Diablo 4: Season of Blood

This latest update releases on Oct. 17, 2023 and brings a new questline, new vampiric powers, and five new endgame bosses. Rod Rergusson, General Manager at Diablo, Blizzard Entertainment, came on stage with actor Gemma Chan to discuss the coming update.

Dustborn trailer shown

The new trailer showed that this vibrant action adventure game focuses on story-driven plot but also features some fun combat. It releases early 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, Epic Game Store, PS4, and PS5.

Thank Goodness You're Here

This cartoony game from Panic Inc. the studio behind Untitled Goose Game is coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS5 in 2024.

Alan Wake 2

The sequel to the previous survival horror game will blend live action and graphics rendered gameplay seamlessly for amazing effect. Alan has been kept in The Dark Place for the last 13 years and we'll get to see what challenges he's facing. Alan Wake 2 releases on Oct. 17, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, Windows, and PS5.

Exciting games in store for Xbox and PC

As we've seen with today's Gamescom Opening Night Live, we've got several games on the horizon for both Xbox and PC — Whether you're looking forward to a new game or an exciting update to a game you've already been playing. More Gamescom 2023 news will continue to come out over the course of the next few days and we on the Windows Central gaming team will be here to report on it, so check back on our site often.