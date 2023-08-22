Alan Wake 2 gets a spooky new trailer at Gamescom 2023

What you need to know

During Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2023, Remedy Entertainment showed a new trailer for Alan Wake 2.

The trailer is focused on Alan Wake, who is trapped in the Dark Place.

Alan Wake 2 is scheduled to launch on Oct. 27, 2023.

Ready for a glimpse of the Dark Place?

To close out the show for Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2023, Remedy Entertainment showed up with another trailer for Alan Wake 2. Unlike the Summer Game Fest 2023 gameplay, which focused on co-protagonist Saga Anderson, this trailer is all about the horror that titular writer Alan Wake is currently trapped in, which seems to include the world of the mysterious Mr. Door.

In classic Remedy style, the trailer also fuses live-action scenes with bits of gameplay, adding to the surreal nature of everything happening. You can check out the trailer below:

During the trailer, we also hear mention of Alan's doppleganger, the illusive Mr. Scratch. There are monsters coming after Alan, who is desperate to escape the Dark Place and be "written out of the story."

Alan Wake 2 is slated to arrive on Oct. 27, 2023, after being delayed by just a few days. It'll be available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 as a digital-only release.

Analysis: Scratching at my brain

Remedy is providing more and more teases, and while none of these trailers have been substantial in nature, it's clear there's a big mystery at the heart of the narrative. In particular, I'm curious about how everything with Mr. Door falls into place, as he seems to be hosting a talk show in the Dark Place that Alan is an unwilling guest on.

And just what is Mr. Scratch up to?