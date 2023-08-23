Corsair just rolled out the ultimate standing desk for gamers

What you need to know

Corsair just introduced its first standing desk at Gamescom dubbed the Platform:6.

The desk is available in fixed and standing desk options, and includes a rail system for attaching accessories.

Each desk comes with a dual monitor arm, USB-A and USB-C charging ports, and cable management tray as standard.

The Platform:6 also lets you add attachments — including pegboards and Elgato's mounts — and side extensions.

The desk will go on sale sometime in Q4 2023.

Corsair branched out into a lot of categories over the course of the last 12 months, with the brand introducing its first gaming monitors and high-end notebooks. We can now add a standing desk to that list, as Corsair just rolled out the Platform:6 at Gamescom. The desk is slated to go on sale later this year — Corsair says sometime in Q4 — and while we don't know what it'll cost; it's definitely going after the best gaming desks.

(Image credit: Corsair)

A key differentiator is the inclusion of a rail system that runs the length of the desk. Corsair is bundling a dual-monitor arm as standard with the Platform:6, and the brand notes that the modular rail system is designed to work with hundreds of aftermarket accessories, and customers will even be able to customize mounts for their own 3D-printed accessories.

(Image credit: Corsair)

The Platform:6 will be sold in a fixed model as well as a motorized standing desk option, with both variants featuring extensive customizability when it comes to the size, surface material, rail system, and other accessories. All models will come with a wire management tray that ensures cables can be tucked away tidily, and an in-desk storage cubby that houses USB-A and USB-C charging ports.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair is touting modularity as a key selling point of the Platform:6, and you have the ability to configure side extensions or hanging pegboards. The desk also works with Elgato's ecosystem of products, and Corsair will roll out a Creator Edition of the Platform:6 that comes with the Elgato Multi Frame as standard.

No word on when the Platform:6 will go on sale other than sometime in Q4, but if you like what you see, best start saving up — it isn't going to be affordable.