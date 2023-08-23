Persona 5 Tactica shows off explosive gameplay in new Gamescom 2023 trailer

What you need to know

Persona 5 Tactica, an upcoming spin-off of Persona 5 has received a new gameplay trailer at Gamescom 2023.

This trailer provides an overview of Persona 5 Tactica's gameplay and how it will incorporate Persona 5's gameplay mechanics in a tactical strategy game environment.

Persona 5 Tactica is slated to be released on November 17, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and Windows.

Atlus revealed a new trailer for Persona 5 Tactica, a strange tactical strategy game spin-off of Persona 5 that nobody saw coming during Gamescom 2023. This game follows the escapades of Persona 5's vigilante protagonists, the Phantom Thieves, as they are pulled into an alternate world ruled by tyrants known as the Legionnaires. To return home, the Phantom Thieves must together with the mysterious revolutionary, Erina and topple the Legionnaires to this otherworldly land from oppression.

The Gamescom trailer goes over in great detail how the combat system will work in this upcoming Xbox JRPG. Persona 5 Tactics follows the same formula as other strategy games like XCOM: Enemy Unknown, Marvel: Midnight Suns, and Gears of War Tactics where you command a squad of heroes to defeat enemies. You will need to use tactics like taking cover to avoid enemy fire and flanking enemies to hit them in their blind spots and inflict maximum damage.

Where Persona 5 Tactica differs from its contemporaries is that it will incorporate gameplay elements of Persona 5. The Phantom Thieves will be able to use their Persona abilities to damage enemies' weaknesses, attack them from afar, or heal party members. You can also trigger team-up attacks by commanding the Phantom Thieves to surround a group of enemies and beat them to a pulp with an All-Out Attack.

In addition, if one of your characters falls in battle, you can use Persona 5's Baton Pass mechanic to replace them with another. However, keep in mind there is a limited amount of times you can use Baton Pass depending on what difficulty level you're playing the game on. Out of combat, you will be able to visit Velvet Room to upgrade your character's abilities and obtain new Personas to use in battle.

(Image credit: Atlus)

Persona 5 Tactica will feature a large amount of DLC to complement the base game depending on which edition of the game you purchase. There's a pre-order DLC pack that can grant you the Orpheus Picaro & Izanagi Picaro Personas, a Weapon Pack, the Picaro Summoning Pack plus Raoul as a Persona, and the Repaint Your Heart Challenge Pack.

The Repaint Your Challenge Pack is the biggest DLC pack of them all because it will add brutal challenge maps and include Goro Akechi from Persona 5 and Kasumi Yoshizawa from Persona 5 Royal as playable characters.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Persona 5 Tactica editions Content Digital Standard Edition Base game, Orpheus Picaro & Izanagi Picaro (Pre-order DLC) Digital Deluxe Edition Base game, Picaro & Izanagi Picaro (Pre-order DLC), Repaint Your Heart Challenge Pack, Weapon Pack, Picaro Summoning Pack + Raoul Persona

Will the Phantom Thieves be able to overcome the Legionnaires and find a way back to their homeworld in this upcoming Xbox title? Find out in November when Persona 5 Tactica launches on Nov. 17, 2023, for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Windows and Steam,