Xbox Edition of the Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller is now available for Android and iPhone

Today, during the week of Gamescom 2023, Razer released the latest version of its popular mobile gaming controller — The Kishi V2 Pro Xbox Edition. This mobile gaming accessory comes in two SKUs, one for iPhone and one for Android. Thanks to its white casing, and updated layout, which includes an Xbox button, it feels and looks very similar to an Xbox controller.

As stated on the official Razer Kishi V2 Xbox Edition page, this gaming accessory is ideal for Xbox remote play or for playing cloud games directly on your phone, such as games that can be accessed with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. In fact, those who purchase the Razer Kishi V2 Xbox Edition for either iPhone or Android get one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

"With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, stream games to your Android or iOS device and start playing without having to download or install them."

The changes made to the Razer Kishi V2 Pro Xbox Edition are not only visual, there is upgraded software as well to allow the device to work better with Xbox Game Pass. This also includes integrating the haptic feedback so that it works well with AAA Xbox titles.

The Razer Kishi V2 Pro Xbox Edition for iPhone and Android costs $119.99 and is currently available to purchase from Amazon and the Razer website.

Windows Central's take

The regular version of the Razer Kishi V2. (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central )

Last year, our own Jez Corden did a Razer Kishi V2 review, in which he stated that "For those who are looking to buy their first Android phone gamepad attachment, the Razer Kishi V2 is without a doubt the best on the market." I myself have also been able to use this original controller over the last few month and so I personally know that it is a great mobile accessory. The buttons press in nicely and the grips provide comfortable design for long gaming sessions.

As such, I am sure that the Xbox Edition, with its dedicated Xbox button and HyperSense haptic feedback will make for a great addition for any mobile gamer who is willing to pay more for this version.