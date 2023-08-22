Super Metroid meets Bloodborne in this upcoming Xbox and PC game 👀

What you need to know

The creators of Mandragora have unveiled a new trailer for the game at this new's Gamescom event.

Mandragora is a 2.5D Metroidvania game with soulslike elements where you must take back a world ruled by monsters.

Mandragora is scheduled to be released on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2024.

On Aug. 22, 2023, a new trailer for an upcoming 2.5D action game, Mandragora was revealed during the pre-show of this year's Gamescom 2023 event by the game's publisher Marvelous Europe and developer Primal Game Studio. It is a 30-second trailer (which you will have to watch on Youtube due to age restrictions) showcasing the game's grim world, class system, and horrifying bosses.

(Image credit: Marvelous Europe)

Mandragora is a Metroidvania sidescroller with soulslike elements. The game is set in a world where humanity has surrendered to an army of demonic monsters. Your goal is to journey through this conquered world and take it back from the monsters' tyrannical hands.

Your crusade will not be easy however as you be forced to traverse precarious locales, learn unique classes to upgrade your abilities, challenge towering bosses, and make critical moral decisions that will decide the course of the story.

Will you be able to survive the challenges of Mandragora and free humanity or will your decisions ultimately lead down a path of destruction? Look forward to the answer to this question when this upcoming Xbox title releases for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam sometime in 2024.