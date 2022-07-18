Inside, Torment: Tides of Numenera, Watch Dogs 2, and more come to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

Several new games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of July 2022.

This includes the previously-announced As Dusk Falls from INTERIOR/NIGHT and Xbox Game Studios Publishing.

Additionally, Microsoft shared that Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, Inside, Torment: Tides of Numenera, and Watch Dogs 2 are all coming to Xbox Game Pass.

A handful of new titles are headed to Xbox Game Pass this month, including one previously-revealed first-party Xbox game.

Microsoft shared on Monday via Xbox Wire (opens in new tab) that games such as Inside and Watch Dogs 2 are headed to Xbox Game Pass. The former is a dark platforming adventure from Playdead that's seen critical acclaim, while Watch Dogs 2 is an open-world adventure from Ubisoft putting players in the shoes of a group of hackers.

Another highlight for the month's additions is the previously-confirmed As Dusk Falls, an interactive drama from INTERIOR/NIGHT and Xbox Game Studios Publishing.

Here's all of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass through the rest of July:

As Dusk Falls (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC) - July 19

As Dusk Falls is an original interactive drama from Interior/Night that explores the entangled lives of two families across thirty years. Starting in 1998 with a robbery-gone-wrong in small town Arizona, the choices you make have a powerful impact on the characters’ lives in this uncompromising story of betrayal, sacrifice and resilience. Drive the lives and relationships of multiple characters in a decades-spanning story told across two intense books.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) - July 19

A massive-scale, real-time strategy game where you command entire armies on a dynamic battlefield. Conquer multiple worlds across several single-player campaigns; or play with your friends in multiplayer combat.

Watch Dogs 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC) - July 19

Play as Marcus Holloway, a brilliant young hacker living in the birthplace of the tech revolution, the San Francisco Bay Area. Explore a massive and dynamic open world offering an incredible variety of gameplay possibilities. Launch the Hack of the Century and give freedom back to whom it belongs: the people.

MotoGP 22 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC) - July 21

Engines running: give the green light to the most immersive and authentic MotoGP gaming experience ever. More than 120 riders, over 20 official circuits and all the excitement of the official championship are waiting for you. Virtual and real have never been so near in MotoGP 22!

Torment: Tides of Numenera (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - July 21

Explore Earth one billion years in the future in the science-fantasy setting of Numenera. Discover the Ninth World built on the bones of extinct, hyper-advanced civilizations and leave your own mark on it. Make thousands of essential choices, face the consequences, and meet death incarnated as you seek the answer to the ultimate question: What does one life matter?

Inside (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC) - July 29

Discover Playdead’s unique indie adventure game Inside, a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has received critical acclaim for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack, and unsettling atmosphere.

Gaining touch controls

The following titles in Xbox Game Pass are also getting touch control support:

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Disc Room

Escape Academy

Garden Story

Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview)

Lost In Random

Spacelines from the Far Out

Umurangi Generation

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Leaving July 31

Finally, these games are leaving the service at the end of the month. If you want to keep playing them after that point, you'll need to buy them.