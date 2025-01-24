Xbox honors the most exceptional games with the latest Xbox Excellence Awards

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is one of many games being honored by Xbox.

2024 was a packed year, with tons of different games across every genre imaginable. To that end, Xbox is honoring a number of games and developers with Xbox Excellence Awards, celebrating titles that stood out from the rest in player reviews, engagement, daily active users, or sales, as shared via Xbox Wire on Friday. Some games, such as Saber Interactive's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, are even honored in multiple categories.

Any games recognized for exceptional reviews had to have at least 500 reviews to be considered eligible. Xbox also defines "engagement" for this list as any games that had the highest average hours played within the first six weeks of their launch. The daily active users segment also includes a number of games that released years ago, but received some sort of meaningful update this year, such as Bethesda Game Studios' Fallout 4.

Xbox says that developers behind these games will be recieving physical trophies in the coming weeks. You can find the full list of games being honored with the Xbox Excellence Awards below:

Store Rating

Balatro

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Botany Manor

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Little Kitty, Big City

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP

Metaphor ReFantazio

Nobody Wants to Die

Persona 3 Reload

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1, 2, 3

Return to Grace

Rounds

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Still Wakes the Deep

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

The Outlast Trials

Unicorn Overlord

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Player Engagement

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon's Dogma 2

EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports FC 25

F1 Manager 24

Farming Simulator 25

Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail

House Flipper 2

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor ReFantazio

MLB The Show 24

NBA 2K25

New World: Aeternum

NHL 25

Path of Exile 2

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Skull and Bones

Star Wars Outlaws

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

WWE WK24

Daily Active Users

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Dead Island 2

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports FC 25

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Fallout 4

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 5

Grand Theft Auto Online

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Marvel Rivals

Minecraft

MLB The Show 24

Palworld

Roblox

Rocket League

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Units Sold

7 Days to Die

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero

Dragon's Dogma 2

EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports FC 25

EA Sports Madden NFL 25

Farming Simulator 25

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

MLB The Show 24

NBA 2K25

NHL 25

Palworld

Phasmophobia

Star Wars Outlaws

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

WWE 2K24

If you're interested in buying or playing any of these titles, Xbox has a curated store page listing all the titles receiving an Xbox Excellence Award in 2024.