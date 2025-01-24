Xbox honors the most exceptional games with the latest Xbox Excellence Awards
Xbox is honoring many of 2024's games with awards celebrating excellence in different categories.
2024 was a packed year, with tons of different games across every genre imaginable. To that end, Xbox is honoring a number of games and developers with Xbox Excellence Awards, celebrating titles that stood out from the rest in player reviews, engagement, daily active users, or sales, as shared via Xbox Wire on Friday. Some games, such as Saber Interactive's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, are even honored in multiple categories.
Any games recognized for exceptional reviews had to have at least 500 reviews to be considered eligible. Xbox also defines "engagement" for this list as any games that had the highest average hours played within the first six weeks of their launch. The daily active users segment also includes a number of games that released years ago, but received some sort of meaningful update this year, such as Bethesda Game Studios' Fallout 4.
Xbox says that developers behind these games will be recieving physical trophies in the coming weeks. You can find the full list of games being honored with the Xbox Excellence Awards below:
Store Rating
- Balatro
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Botany Manor
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP
- Metaphor ReFantazio
- Nobody Wants to Die
- Persona 3 Reload
- Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1, 2, 3
- Return to Grace
- Rounds
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
- Sonic X Shadow Generations
- Still Wakes the Deep
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria
- The Outlast Trials
- Unicorn Overlord
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Player Engagement
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- EA Sports College Football 25
- EA Sports FC 25
- F1 Manager 24
- Farming Simulator 25
- Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail
- House Flipper 2
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
- MLB The Show 24
- NBA 2K25
- New World: Aeternum
- NHL 25
- Path of Exile 2
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
- Skull and Bones
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- WWE WK24
Daily Active Users
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dead Island 2
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
- EA Sports College Football 25
- EA Sports FC 25
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Fallout 4
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 5
- Grand Theft Auto Online
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Marvel Rivals
- Minecraft
- MLB The Show 24
- Palworld
- Roblox
- Rocket League
- Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Units Sold
- 7 Days to Die
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- EA Sports College Football 25
- EA Sports FC 25
- EA Sports Madden NFL 25
- Farming Simulator 25
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
- MLB The Show 24
- NBA 2K25
- NHL 25
- Palworld
- Phasmophobia
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- WWE 2K24
If you're interested in buying or playing any of these titles, Xbox has a curated store page listing all the titles receiving an Xbox Excellence Award in 2024.
