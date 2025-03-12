I exclusively revealed Xbox's Project Kennan earlier this week, detailing the first salvo in Microsoft's bold new hardware direction for its gaming platform. But, you want more details right?

Kennan (not Keenan as I previously wrote, curse you Warren) is an OEM-built PC gaming handheld at its core akin to the ASUS ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go, and is set to launch later this year providing nothing goes awry. Microsoft is working closely with OEMs on making Windows more friendly for dedicated PC gaming devices like this, with a large amount of effort being poured into the Xbox app, Xbox services platform on Windows, and the Xbox Game Bar on Windows to that end.

Since I've been getting tons of questions about Kennan, I've put together this FAQ to answer some of the major queries I've received from you all and read in the comments here on Windows Central (and if you have more, feel free to drop them below).

Here's what we know (so far) about Xbox's "Project Kennan."

Who is making Xbox's "Kennan" handheld device?

Surprise! ASUS is making Xbox's Project Kennan. (Image credit: Windows Central)

In news which may not shock you, it's ASUS that has been tipped to build Xbox's Project Kennan device. We can corroborate a report from The Verge's Tom Warren that Project Kennan is indeed from ASUS, and will essentially feel somewhat familiar to ASUS ROG Ally owners, albeit with an Xbox-y twist.

According to our trusted sources, Kennan will blend ASUS' stylings with updated design conventions more typical of an "Xbox" style device, with more prominent grips and a dedicated Xbox guide-style button.

It's unclear whether Kennan will sit alongside any prospective "ASUS ROG Ally 2" as a separate SKU, or whether it is in essence the "ROG Ally 2," subsidized by Xbox.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The ASUS ROG Ally X is arguably the best PC gaming handheld on the market as of writing, with the "best" balance of specs, design, weight, and price. Lenovo chose to partner up with Valve for their SteamOS third-party hardware program, but it seems ASUS won't be the last OEM to partner up with Microsoft for a device of this nature. Microsoft's Xbox hardware team is led by Roanne Sones, who previously led Microsoft's OEM program for Windows PCs. This expertise is doubtless leading the charge for this program, which The Verge reports is codenamed Bayside.

Will Xbox and ASUS' "Kennan" run Xbox games or just Windows games?

The Xbox Game Bar has gotten much, much better since its original release. (Image credit: Windows Central)

For those who were hoping Kennan would play Xbox games, I'm sorry to report that this is a tried-and-true Windows PC in essence, meaning that you cannot bring (most) of your Xbox library to the device.

Only games that fall under Xbox Play Anywhere will work as a single-purchase entity across Xbox One, Series X|S, and Kennan, much like the ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go. Xbox Cloud Gaming will also extend some of the Xbox-only games you could potentially play on this device, but you'll be limited to whatever is in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate there for the most part.

Since it's a "Windows PC" in gaming handheld form, you will also be able to natively run other gaming stores like Steam, Battle.net, GOG, and launchers like the Riot Client and HoYoverse launcher. Microsoft is working towards bringing more Xbox games to Windows via a big push for Xbox Play Anywhere and Xbox Cloud Gaming, but it remains to be seen just how many of the thousands of Xbox platform-bound games it can technologically or even legally bring across.

How much will the ASUS "Kennan" device cost?

Take this section with a huge grain of salt, because the global economic landscape is very rapidly shifting. The United States has initiated a trade war, placing tariffs on a variety of commodities that threatens to upend global supply chains, which could severely impact the price of devices like gaming handhelds, consoles, and PC parts in general.

As such, I don't think ASUS or Microsoft has placed a hard price on Kennan just yet, but I do know the target price range, and it's actually not as bad as I expected. Our sources indicate that it won't be quite as cheap as the base model Steam Deck, but it won't be as expensive as the Lenovo Legion Go RRP. It'll be somewhere in the middle, with a base model price range of between $499 and $599 potentially, but like I said, do take that with a huge grain of salt, given the state of the "trade war" going on right now.

I've also heard that there will be two SKUs on offer, although it's unclear what the differences will be between them. The more expensive model may have more powerful chips or maybe simply a larger SSD. I'm still digging for more details on this aspect of the device, which brings us to ...

Speculating on Kennan's specs and features

Almost certainly, the Kennan device will have an AMD chipset.

What is somewhat unclear to me right now is exactly what is inside Kennan. I'm not sure what the display size is, planned chips are, or overall feature set. But we can infer from the first AMD "Z2" devices that Lenovo announced at CES, which will most likely be what you'll find inside this device.

Given that the price may be in a similar range to the Legion Go S base model, you have to assume that it might be running the "Z2 Go" chipset, rather than the Z2 Extreme, which hasn't appeared in a available device yet. Lenovo's Legion Go 2 is expected to come with a Z2 Extreme SKU, but its launch window is unclear as of writing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme (2025) 8 cores, 16 threads Up to 5.0 GHz max boost 24 MB cache 15-35w configurable TDP 16 graphics cores AMD Ryzen Z2 (2025) 8 cores, 16 threads Up to 5.1 GHz max boost 24 MB cache 15-30w configurable TDP 12 graphics cores AMD Ryzen Z2 Go (2025) 4 cores, 8 threads Up to 4.3 GHz max boost 10 MB cache 15-30w configurable TDP 12 graphics cores AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme (2023) 8 cores, 16 threads Up to 5.1 GHz max boost 16 MB cache 9-30w configurable TDP 12 graphics cores

If it is the Z2 Go, it will, in essence, be less powerful in general than the Z1 Extreme devices like the ASUS ROG Ally and Legion Go. Indeed, the "Legion Go S" hasn't reviewed particularly well, with reviewers suggesting the "power efficiency" gains aren't worth the decreased graphics performance. The Z2 Go has fewer cores, lower clock speeds, and is perhaps more comparable to the Steam Deck in real-world usage, i.e., being better for 2D games or indie games.

However, there are potentially ways ASUS could avoid some of the issues with the Legion Go S' Z2 Go configuration. The screen on the Legion Go S is arguably over-spec'd, undermining the potential power-efficiency gains of a chip like the Z2 Go. But, if we're lucky, perhaps there will simply be a Z2 Extreme version, avoiding this discussion altogether.

What is the planned "Kennan" launch window?

Again, launch windows need to be taken with a grain of salt here, due to tariffs, global macroeconomic conditions, and so on. But we have heard that the Kennan device could be revealed as soon as this summer, penned for a launch later in the year. (Update: The reveal date here was incorrectly reported as the launch date in a previous draft, and has been amended. Apologies for the error.)

Microsoft Build is slated for May 19, 2025 too, and the summer Xbox Showcase typically drops in the first week of June as well. It's potentially a good time to show off a new piece of hardware for a new partner Windows OEM program, but there are a variety of things that could hold up that date as well as its launch window, naturally, given the state of things.

I've heard that Microsoft is committed to some pretty heavy work on Windows to really make this partner device feel as close to an "Xbox" as possible. The device will essentially exist as a proof of concept of sorts, and be developed with feedback from users in the coming months. Microsoft's Xbox apps are being rebuilt and refactored to improve their usability, particularly on small screens. Microsoft's Xbox Game Bar, for example, got an update only this week to refresh and overhaul its visual stylings, bringing it closer to "Xbox" and moving it further away from "Windows."

There are a lot of issues with Windows as an OS for a device like this. The monstrous compatibility is of course the primary benefit, and I would argue that Windows is nowhere near as bad as some people suggest on this type of device. But, it is true that many Windows OS elements cannot be navigated with a controller alone, and touch screens are fiddly on top.

Microsoft is working more closely than ever with OEMs to upgrade the Windows experience to that end, but it's unclear if the on-going work would necessarily impact any prospective launch window.

Will Xbox still make its own handheld?

Imagine if Microsoft started the Xbox One generation with a Windows 8 handheld? (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

I've argued in the past that Xbox has no choice but to make its own gaming handheld, and I believe that to still be the case.

Microsoft is working on bringing more of Xbox to Windows, but it remains true that tens of millions of players own digital Xbox games that can only work on an "Xbox" device, per licensing agreement terms with publishers and developers. As such, in order to run games designed for the Xbox One / Series X|S "ERA" development environment, Microsoft would need to either build a device that is natively "ERA," or features some kind of emulation. It's unclear if Microsoft has the licenses to actually simply emulate "ERA" games on Windows-based devices, which is almost certainly what the next-gen Xbox consoles are going to be.

Indeed, Xbox lead Phil Spencer has been hinting for a long time that the next Xbox console will be more Windows-like than ever before, potentially with the ability to run third-party stores like Steam and GOG. If Microsoft can execute on that vision, building a console that is essentially a TV-friendly PC with the openness and compatibility of Windows, it could be a game changer. What is less clear is what would happen to current Xbox players, who have invested billions of dollars into content that is locked to the Xbox "ERA" development environment.

These are by no means insurmountable hurdles, especially not for a company like Microsoft. Whether it's emulation, updated licensing agreements, or native Xbox Play Anywhere ports, I'm told Microsoft is working on its very own Xbox handheld for native gaming, slated for a 2027 launch window (again, grain of salt, global macroeconomy, etc, etc).

As the battle for consumers' free time rages, Microsoft and other game publishers more than ever need to meet players where they are. The ability to take my Xbox experience with me, without needing to rely on an internet connection, would dramatically increase my playtime hours, and most likely many others as well. Xbox's PC handhelds will improve Microsoft's footprint in the space, but they will struggle to compete with Steam, which has far more games to buy, and a mature app platform that comes equipped with a tablet-friendly Big Picture mode already.

Either way, it's increasingly intriguing where all these handheld shenanigans are going. Definitely watch this space, and drop more questions below, and I'll try to get them answered.