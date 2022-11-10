You can now snag an Xbox Letterman Jacket from the Xbox Gear Shop

What you need to know

An Xbox Letterman Jacket is now available through the Xbox Gear Shop.

The jacket features lettering along its front and back and faux leather sleeves.

You can purchase the Xbox Letterman Jacket for $100.

Who says letterman jackets are just for jocks? You can order your own Xbox Letterman Jacket right now through the Xbox Gear Shop. If you order within the next couple of weeks, you should get it before the holidays, though shipping estimates will vary based on region.

"The long-awaited Xbox Letterman Jacket is now available. This subtly executed varsity jacket features monochromatic styling with tactile chenille lettering on front and back, and faux leather sleeves. Spirit stick sold separately," reads the listing for the item.

For those unaware, letterman jackets are typically handed out to athletes that attend high school in America. If you've seen a popular film set in a U.S. high school, you've likely seen one of the jackets on one of the popular athletic characters. The style has evolved beyond only being available in schools, however. For example, many professional sports teams release jackets in the style.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft) (Image credit: Microsoft)

The jacket is available in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL. Lettermen jackets are generally rather short, so you'll want to pick your size with that in mind. Microsoft has a size chart that includes body length and other measurements.

The inside pocket doesn't appear to be large enough to fit an Xbox controller. You'll have to browse the Xbox Gear Shop for something with a larger pocket to carry your controller around. The letterman jacket's pocket is, however, large enough for some of the best phones for Xbox Cloud Gaming.