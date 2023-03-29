You'll soon be able to manage your Xbox subscriptions right on your console

What you need to know

Microsoft just shipped a preview update to Xbox Insiders in the Omega ring.

Following the update, it's possible to manage subscriptions on Xbox consoles.

The update brings Xbox consoles to build 2304.230323-1700.

It will soon be possible to manage subscriptions directly from Xbox consoles. In fact, it's already possible if you're an Omega ring Xbox Insider. Microsoft just shipped an update that adds the option to manage subscriptions. Since the Omega Ring is the most stable Xbox Insider ring, there's a good chance that the functionality will make its way to general availability in the near future.

The update also includes a couple of fixes, including some updates that help consoles reflect local languages correctly. Here's everything that's new, as outlined by Microsoft (opens in new tab):

New Features and Experiences

Subscription Management

Beginning today, you can now change your plan or update the recurring billing status directly from your console. To get started, head to Settings > Account > Subscriptions.

Fixes Implemented

Games

Fixes to address an issue where some steering wheels may be unresponsive in some titles.

System

Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note : Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here (opens in new tab) .



As is normally the case for Insider builds, there are also several known issues with the latest update:

Known Issues

Audio

We have received reports of users experiencing intermittent issues with audio across the dashboard, games, and apps. Note : If you experience issues with audio, please submit feedback via Report a Problem immediately with the “Reproduce with advanced diagnostics” option. Select the category “Console experiences” then “Console Audio Output Issues” and include the following information: When did the issue start? After a console update, reboot, resume, etc. Did you lose audio just in the game/app or system audio as well? Does changing the audio format resolve the issue? If yes, what was the format before and after? Does rebooting resolve the issue? What does your setup look like? Equipment, layout, etc. And any additional information you can provide to reproduce the problem.



Controllers

We are aware controllers may not connect wirelessly after restarting the console by holding the power button. Workaround : Turn your console off by pressing and holding the power button then disconnect the power cable for 10 seconds. Reconnect the power cable then turn your console back on and your controller will connect wirelessly again.



My Games & Apps

Titles in collection may incorrectly appear with a “trial” tag.

TV/Display