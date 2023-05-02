Xbox Controllers to match your nail polish? Game on & glam up

What you need to know

Microsoft and OPI have partnered up to create an Xbox Wireless Controller inspired by nail polish.

The Sunkissed Vibes OPI Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller features four colors, all of which have accompanying shades of nail polish from OPI.

The controller is available for preorder now starting at $70.

This summer, you can get your nails to match your Xbox controller, thanks to a partnership between OPI and Microsoft. The companies announced (opens in new tab) a Sunkissed Vibes OPI Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller recently that features four shades that all match nail polish from OPI.

Preorders for the controller are open now in select Xbox markets. It launches on May 9, 2023. In the United States, the Sunkissed Vibes OPI Special Edition controller will be available exclusively through Target. OPI's matching nail polish collection, called Summer Make the Rules, will go on sale on May 1, 2023.

As the controller is inspired by nail polish, it's too fancy to be called basic colors like "blue" or "orange." Instead, the top case of the accessory matches OPI’s Sanding in Stilettos shade, which Microsoft described as a "pearlescent melon."

The D-pad has "a splash of OPI’s Flex on the Beach," which is a peach-like hue. The back of the case matches OPI's Surf Naked blue and the triggers are a rather bright shade of green called Summer Monday-Fridays.

Apart from the colorful design, the Sunkissed Vibes OPI Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller is like any new Xbox Controller from Microsoft. It can connect to the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and other Xbox consoles through Xbox Wireless. You can also connect it to a PC, iOS device, or Android device through Bluetooth.

Microsoft and OPI have partnered up before. Last year a collection of nail-polish-inspired Xbox Wireless Controllers (opens in new tab) hit shelves. This year, the companies decided to focus on a single controller rather than a range.