You know what's missing from Ark: Survival Ascended? Power Rangers, according to a new mod available today on Xbox and PC.

What you need to know

Curseforge, the largest repository of mods and add-ons for video games, has partnered with Hasbro to create a Power Rangers mod for Ark: Survival Ascended.

The mod will be available today and is supported by Curseforge's cross-platform modding capabilities.

Ark: Survival Ascended players have downloaded over 190 million mods from Curseforge since the game's launch.

What could be better than surviving in a lush, beautiful world full of incredible dinosaurs? Surviving in a lush, beautiful world full of incredible dinosaurs as a Power Ranger, according to Curseforge and Hasbro. The largest mod repository for video games in the world and the leading toy and game company have partnered to create a Power Rangers mod for Studio Wildcard's dino survival game, Ark: Survival Ascended. The mod is available today on Xbox and PC alike thanks to Curseforge's support for cross-platform modding. Ark: Survival Ascended is available to play on Xbox and PC for Game Pass subscribers.

Ark: Survival Ascended | $45 on Steam The ultimate survival game has got a fresh Unreal Engine 5 facelift, with quality-of-life improvements and cross-platform and cross-mod support. Also on: Xbox | PlayStation

Get the Power Rangers mod: $9.99 (Curseforge)

Players can skin their characters as the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers with the mod for Ark: Survival Ascended. Power Rangers' iconic weapons can be equipped by the player, as will the Power Rangers' Zords. Curseforge and Hasbro worked with Look North World, a video game studio and publisher dedicated to creating user-generated content (UGC).

More than 1500 mods are currently available for Ark: Survival Ascended on Curseforge's platform, which has logged more than 190 million downloads on both consoles and PCs since the game's launch last fall. The mod repository supports user-generated content across multiple AAA titles, including Minecraft, World of Warcraft, and Palworld.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Curseforge, Hasbro, Studio Wildcard) (Image credit: Curseforge, Hasbro, Studio Wildcard) (Image credit: Curseforge, Hasbro, Studio Wildcard) (Image credit: Curseforge, Hasbro, Studio Wildcard) (Image credit: Curseforge, Hasbro, Studio Wildcard) (Image credit: Curseforge, Hasbro, Studio Wildcard)

“The modding community is massive and working with CurseForge to bring POWER RANGERS to the primeval world of ARK: Survival Ascended showcases our commitment to bring our iconic brands to life for gamers wherever they are,” said Eugene Evans, SVP Digital Strategy and Licensing at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro. “Working with creative teams from all over the world, and deepening partnerships with publishers like Look North World, remains a key strategy for us as we continue to grow our digital games portfolio through licensing and internal development.”

The Ark x Power Rangers mod will be a premium add-on, and users will need to pay $9.99 to access the content. It will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5. Players can expect to find five unique skins for the Red Ranger, Blue Ranger, Black Ranger, Pink Ranger, and Yellow Ranger, as well as five unique power emotes. Five new power weapons skins will transform supported equipable weapons into the Power Sword, Power Lance, Power Axe, Power Bow, or Power Daggers. Supported dinosaurs can be reskinned into the Tyrannosaurus Dinozord, Triceratops Dinozord, Mastadon Dinozord, Pterodactyl Dinozord, or Sabertooth Tiger Dinozord.

There are some regional restrictions, and players in Cambodio, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Laos, Macao, Myanmar, Pakistan, Taiwan, Korea, Sri Lanka, and Thailand will not be able to purchase and access the mod.