Is your docking station colorful enough for gaming? This one is.

You can connect your gaming handheld, tablet, or phone to Razer's new docking station to use all your accessories and peripherals.

Razer wants to add a splash of color to your desk, oh and help you make the ultimate gaming battle station powered by a gaming handheld. The newly announced Razer Handheld Dock Chroma is designed to let you rest your handheld console within it, connect your device through a single cable, and have all your devices connect seamlessly. Docking stations are nothing new, of course, but this one is made with gaming handhelds in mind and has some nice features.

Six ports are included on the Razer Handheld Dock, allowing you to connect accessories and peripherals through USB-A (3x), USB-C, and HDMI. The dock also has an Ethernet port for solid internet connectivity. It supports 100W power delivery through passthrough charging as well, so your gaming handheld should be fully charged when you take it out of the dock.

While you can connect the docking station to an external monitor, you can also view your games on whatever gaming handheld or tablet rests in the dock. An adjustable hinge allows you to rest your source device at a range of angles.

As the name suggests, the Razer Handheld Dock Chroma has Razer Chroma RGB lighting, so it should fit in nicely with the newly expanded "Razer Immersive Ecosystem." Razer announced new lights, light bars, and a monitor stand that all feature RGB lighting at CES 2025.

The Razer Handheld Dock Chroma is collapsable, making it easier to travel with.

Razer Handheld Dock Chroma

Preorder now: $79.99 at Razer This dock features six ports to connect all your peripherals and accessories to your gaming handheld, tablet, or phone. It also has RGB lighting to match the rest of Razer's immersive lineup. 👉See at: Razer.com