AMD's entry-level CPU with 3.9 GHz, 6 Cores, and L3 cache with 32MB is now under $190 — it's perfect for older PCs with RTX 4080 or rookie PC builders
The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X offers "astronomical single-core gains and lower power than Intel's 14th Gen", and it's now back on sale for an extremely low 34% discount on Amazon
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If you're a newbie getting into the complicated yet magical world of PC-building, it can be terrifying to decide which parts to buy for your first, custom-made rig.
One of the best, budget-friendly PC components to start testing your skills with is the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X, a CPU that's perfect for augmenting older PC hardware or building a new PC from scratch that's meant for casual purposes.
If that sounds enticing to you, then you're in luck as the AMD Ryzen 5