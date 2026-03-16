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If you're a newbie getting into the complicated yet magical world of PC-building, it can be terrifying to decide which parts to buy for your first, custom-made rig.

One of the best, budget-friendly PC components to start testing your skills with is the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X, a CPU that's perfect for augmenting older PC hardware or building a new PC from scratch that's meant for casual purposes.

If that sounds enticing to you, then you're in luck as the AMD Ryzen 5