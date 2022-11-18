Best RAM for AMD Ryzen 9 7950X in 2022

If you're looking to get a top-notch CPU for a new desktop rig, one of the best processors you can choose is AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X. However, to unlock its full potential and achieve the best performance possible with it, you'll need a reliable kit of DDR5 memory. Aside from helping the 7950X access more files and run additional processes at once, DDR5 is also the only type of RAM that's compatible with the CPU's AM5 platform. To help you choose a quality set of DDR5 DIMMs, we've listed our favorite options below.

Best RAM for AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

If we're making suggestions...

All of the modules we've featured on this list are excellent, but if we had to pick just one over all the rest, we'd have to go with G.Skill's Flare X5 Series. 32GB of DDR5 with 6000MHz speed, AMD EXPO compatibility, and a good price thanks to the lack of luxuries like RGB is all you need if you're looking for something with top performance and value to pair with your AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, so we highly recommend it.

Alternatively, you could either go with G.Skill's Trident Z5 NEO RGB or CORSAIR's Vengeance RGB kit if you're looking for something on the stylish side. Both sets of DIMMs have the same great performance and compatibility with AMD EXPO, but also have attractive designs with customizable RGB. You'll have to pay a little extra, though.

If you need more than 32GB, CORSAIR's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB modules are a great pick since you'll get 64GB of 5200MHz memory, complete with snazzy RGB, for a pretty sweet price. Meanwhile, those that would prefer to save some money and don't mind sticking to 16GB will find either Kingston and Crucial's offering to their liking depending on whether they want to prioritize speed or savings.

