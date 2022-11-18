Best RAM for AMD Ryzen 9 7950X in 2022
Help AMD's latest and greatest reach its full potential with these excellent RAM kits.
If you're looking to get a top-notch CPU for a new desktop rig, one of the best processors you can choose is AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X. However, to unlock its full potential and achieve the best performance possible with it, you'll need a reliable kit of DDR5 memory. Aside from helping the 7950X access more files and run additional processes at once, DDR5 is also the only type of RAM that's compatible with the CPU's AM5 platform. To help you choose a quality set of DDR5 DIMMs, we've listed our favorite options below.
Best RAM for AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Author's choice
No-nonsense performance
G.Skill's Flare X5 Series kit is our favorite overall choice, as it offers 32GB of AMD EXPO compatible, blazing fast 6000MHz DDR5 for a great price. It may not look sharp or feature lots of RGB, but that helps keep the price down and ultimately makes it a fantastic value buy at the high-end of things.
Snazzy style
These G.Skill Trident Z5 NEO RGB DIMMs are effectively the same as the Flare X5 kit, but have a striking design and customizable RGB lighting on top of AMD EXPO and 6000MHz performance. The cost of it is higher as a result, though it will be worth it for those that want a colorful aesthetic.
Alternative design
CORSAIR's 32GB kit of Vengeance RGB is a strong alternative to the G.Skill Trident Z5 NEO, as it offers the same speed, capabilities, and price. The difference is its sleek and curvaceous design, which folks that don't like G.Skill's sharp and angular style may appreciate.
More RAM ftw
If you'd be better off with extra RAM instead of the fastest memory out there, consider this 64GB kit of CORSAIR's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB modules. It's a little less performant at 5200MHz and is only compatible with Intel's XMP (this works on AMD CPUs, thankfully), but if you need to prioritize capacity, it's the best overall option.
16GB of excellence
If 16GB of RAM is good enough for you, we recommend opting for this kit from Kingston. It's only XMP compatible and doesn't exactly stand out visually, but its 6000MHz speed and competitive pricing makes it perfect for people that want top performance but don't need a full 32GB set of DIMMs.
Cut costs
Our favorite budget-class DDR5 offering is Crucial's 16GB set of 4800MHz modules. It looks very basic and doesn't have the speed you'll get with the other options on this list, but its performance is still good, and it's extremely affordable, too. Overall, you'll be hard-pressed to find something better for a low-cost build.
If we're making suggestions...
All of the modules we've featured on this list are excellent, but if we had to pick just one over all the rest, we'd have to go with G.Skill's Flare X5 Series. 32GB of DDR5 with 6000MHz speed, AMD EXPO compatibility, and a good price thanks to the lack of luxuries like RGB is all you need if you're looking for something with top performance and value to pair with your AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, so we highly recommend it.
Alternatively, you could either go with G.Skill's Trident Z5 NEO RGB or CORSAIR's Vengeance RGB kit if you're looking for something on the stylish side. Both sets of DIMMs have the same great performance and compatibility with AMD EXPO, but also have attractive designs with customizable RGB. You'll have to pay a little extra, though.
If you need more than 32GB, CORSAIR's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB modules are a great pick since you'll get 64GB of 5200MHz memory, complete with snazzy RGB, for a pretty sweet price. Meanwhile, those that would prefer to save some money and don't mind sticking to 16GB will find either Kingston and Crucial's offering to their liking depending on whether they want to prioritize speed or savings.
Look through our list of the best DDR5 RAM kits for more options to consider if what we've listed here isn't tickling your fancy. Also, review our roundup of the best motherboards if you need a new AM5 one to use with your DDR5 and Ryzen 9 7950X.
Brendan Lowry is a Windows Central writer and Oakland University graduate with a burning passion for video games, of which he's been an avid fan since childhood. You'll find him doing reviews, editorials, and general coverage on everything Xbox and PC. Follow him on Twitter.
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.