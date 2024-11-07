The world’s best gaming CPU launches today – here’s where to find the 9800X3D

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the new best CPU for PC gaming, edging out its 7800X3D predecessor in raw performance.

What you need to know

AMD officially launched the Ryzen 7 9800X3D desktop processor using the Zen 5 architecture.

The new CPU features AMD 3D V-Cache technology that significantly boosts gaming performance.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is now available to buy starting at $479, $30 more than the predecessor Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

The much-anticipated Ryzen 7 9800X3D has officially launched following months of rumors and speculation. It comes on the heels of AMD's standard Ryzen 9000 desktop chips, released in August 2024, which Senior Editor Ben Wilson favorably reviewed.

Wilson also reviewed the new Ryzen 7 9800X3D, calling it "the best gaming CPU" and handing it a Windows Central Best Award. That's despite a higher launch price (by $30) than the Ryzen 7 7800X3D predecessor, which is still available today.

I'm still expecting to see more Ryzen 9000 X3D chips to launch in the future, but I'd be surprised if the 9800X3D doesn't remain the most popular choice for gamers for a long time.

Recent updates

Top gaming CPU AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D AMD's new $479 Ryzen 7 9800X3D delivers a second-gen 3D V-Cache that pushes gaming performance beyond even the stellar Ryzen 7 7800X3D predecessor. If you want the absolute best processor for PC gaming, there's really no other option. 👉 Available at: Best Buy | Newegg | Amazon | B&H

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

"Make no mistake: the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the best gaming CPU"

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D installed in the motherboard used for testing. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone who's been following the latest Zen 5 rumors that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D has surpassed its predecessor to become the best new CPU for PC gamers.

Senior Editor Ben Wilson tested the 9800X3D using an MSI MPG X870E Carbon WiFi motherboard, Liquid Freezer III 360 cooler, and G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5 RAM. In his Ryzen 7 9800X3D review, he stated:

"Make no mistake: the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the best gaming CPU, politely dethroning its predecessor as the new king of the hill as a cache-heavy monster. However, it's not winning any awards for productivity. It isn't worth installing into a PC that spends most of its time crunching numbers in Microsoft Office and Teams since the 9900X and 9950X dominate that category, but it's a far better pick for gamers than anything from Intel's modern productivity-centric offerings.

Unfortunately, those who'll benefit most will need to spend a sizeable amount of cash on a new motherboard and RAM upgrades, making the 9800X3D MSRP hike sting a little more than a cute $30. Nevertheless, this is the new meta for PC gaming, and nothing else can challenge its ability to deliver monstrous FPS counts if you can pair it with a capable GPU to enjoy the latest AAA titles loaded with visual luxuries."

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like the predecessor Ryzen 7 7800X3D, this is a processor intended mainly for gaming. Its productivity scores, as Wilson states, aren't exceptional, falling behind even the Core Ultra 5 245K in a bunch of productivity benchmarks. Here's a look at the results.

Image 1 of 4 Geekbench 6 tests synthetic CPU burst performance. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central) Cinebench 2024 forces a sustained CPU stress test. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central) 7-Zip tests archive compression and decompression speeds. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central) CPU-Z tests single and multi core burst performance. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

As expected, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D's performance absolutely shines in games. As you can see below, it pulls far ahead of Intel's latest Core Ultra 9 285K flagship in demanding games. That's despite the Core Ultra 9 having more cores, more threads, a higher clock speed, and a higher TDP.

Image 1 of 2 AMD's 9800X3D pulls ahead of Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K in most games for FPS, with unusual data in Forza Horizon 5 likely caused by temporary bugs. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central) AMD's in-house claims for gaming performance vary between different games. (Image credit: AMD)

Wilson also pulled a bunch of real-world benchmarks from the games listed in the chart above for a better idea of where performance lies. These are some of the most demanding games out there right now, but it's clear that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D has no problems running them.

Image 1 of 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in-game benchmark data. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central) Black Myth: Wukong in-game benchmark data. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central) Forza Horizon 5 in-game benchmark data. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central) Cyberpunk 2077 in-game benchmark data. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central) Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation in-game benchmark data. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central) Far Cry 6 in-game benchmark data. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Standout metrics include the Ryzen 7 9800X3D reaching a 52% performance increase in Cyberpunk 2077, as well as a 43% increase to performance in Far Cry 6. Even the new Call of Duty Black Ops 6 hits a 41% increase compared to Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K.

Is it worth upgrading to the Ryzen 7 9800X3D?

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is undoubtedly tempting for any serious PC gamers. I know I've had my eye on the new chip since rumors began, and based on the positive reviews I plan on putting together a PC upgrade plan.

I'm coming from a Ryzen 7 5800X chip, which is now a few generations old. In fact, it's using an older AM4 motherboard socket and DDR4 RAM, which means I'll need to upgrade the motherboard and memory when I make the chip change. If you're working with a Ryzen 5000 chip, you'll need to do the same. Whether or not that makes financial sense right now only you can say. If you are looking to upgrade to the new Zen 5 chip, have a look at top motherboards for the Ryzen 7 9800X3D to get you started.

If you're already working with a Ryzen 7 7800X3D, chances are you don't see much need to upgrade to the 9800X3D. Your upgrade path will be easier due to the 7800X3D using the AM5 socket and DDR5 RAM, but the $479 MSRP for the 9800X3D no doubt seems a bit steep when your 7800X3D is still so potent.

Here's a quick look at the Ryzen 9800X3D and 7800X3D specifications.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Cores / Threads 8 / 16 8 / 16 TDP 120W 120W Base clock 4.7GHz 4.2GHz Boost clock 5.2GHz 5GHz Unlocked for overclocking? Yes No Architecture Zen 5 Zen 4 Socket AM5 AM5 L1 Cache 640KB 512KB L2 Cache 8MB 8MB L3 Cache 96MB 96MB

Where to buy the Ryzen 7 9800X3D

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is now available for purchase at major online retailers like Best Buy, Newegg, B&H, and Amazon.

You're looking at the same $479 launch price across retailers, and that's expected to stick for the time being. It's always within the realm of possibility that the new CPU will drop in price for Black Friday or Cyber Monday if there's any stock left to discount.

If you're buying at launch, here are the retailers currently offering the chip at $479.

Are there pre-built PCs with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D?

I'm expecting to see plenty of pre-built gaming PCs have the Ryzen 7 9800X3D as a centerpiece, but at the time of the chip's launch your options are very limited.

I'll keep this article updated with any new pre-built PCs using the 9800X3D CPU that I spot on launch day and beyond.

Is the Ryzen 7 7800X3D still available to buy?

The AMD Ryzen 7800X3D remains a great option for gaming PCs, though its current elevated price makes the 9800X3D seem even better. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Yes, the predecessor Ryzen 7 7800X3D is still available to buy. It is, however, more expensive now than it was at launch. In some countries, including Canada where I'm located, it's practically impossible to find. That's a testament to its lasting power and popularity.

With the best price I can find hovering around $476 at Amazon — or around $570 at Newegg and Walmart — you might as well buy the newer Ryzen 7 9800X3D for about the same price.

My recommendation changes if the price of the 7800X3D suddenly drops following the 9800X3D launch. There's also Black Friday and Cyber Monday heading our way in a few weeks, which is usually a great opportunity to save significantly on PC parts and upgrades.