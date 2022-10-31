AMD argues against Ryzen 7000 gaming performance issues being caused by Windows 11

What you need to know

Previous reports claimed that AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs ran into performance issues when running Windows 11.

Tests appeared to indicate that gaming performance on the chips was worse on Windows 11 than on Windows 10.

AMD recently issued a statement disagreeing with the reports that provides an explanation for the sub-optimal performance.

AMD's Ryzen 7000 processors are among the best CPUs on the market, but some reports have said the chips can run into issues when running Windows 11. Several outlets stated that Ryzen 7000 CPUs would perform worse when gaming when running Windows 11 than Windows 10 (via Tom's Hardware). AMD has since shared a statement refuting the reports and explaining the discrepancies.

"We have been made aware of reports of unexpected performance deltas in certain games with AMD Ryzen™ desktop processors as well as performance variances between Windows® 11 and Windows® 10 in certain game titles. We are currently investigating but based on testing to date have not observed a material difference in game performance between OS versions across a variety of operating scenarios and game titles," said AMD.

The chipmaker pointed to several other factors that can affect gaming performance:

"Many factors affect gaming performance, including the game engine, CPU architecture, GPU selection and memory choices. As new architectures enter the market, we often observe performance anomalies which must be addressed by the component vendor or the game publisher. This is not a new phenomenon nor is it unexpected.

As we have done since the introduction of Ryzen, when these performance anomalies are brought to light we will use them to steer our partner engagements with game developers and ecosystem hardware partners to implement optimizations that eliminate the variations."

Tom's Hardware explained that AMD shared a similar statement when responding to the outlet's reported results. Tom's Hardware has since performed additional tests with an updated GPU driver, Ryzen 7000 BIOS, and chipset driver. Those results indicated that the issues were, in fact, not related to Windows 11.

As highlighted by AMD, unoptimized code is fairly common in PC gaming. When new components come out, it can take a bit of time for developers to get everything to work smoothly.