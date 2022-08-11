Intel Arc A750 vs. NVIDIA RTX 3060, as benchmarked by Intel

What you need to know

Intel recently shared benchmarks for the Arc A750 GPU playing a large library of popular games.

The Arc A750 saw up to 3% better performance than the RTX 3060 at 1080p and up to 5% better at 1440p, though figures varied across titles.

Intel hasn't shared the exact specifications of the Arc A750 yet, but it's expected to have 24 Xe cores, 3,072 shaders, and 12GB of DDR6 memory.

Intel recently shared benchmarks of its Arc A750 GPU, which is set to compete with the best graphics cards from NVIDIA and AMD. Specifically, Intel stacked up its Arc A750 against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 while running 48 different titles. The Arc A750 outperformed the RTX 3060 when powering some of the best PC games and lagged behind NVIDIA's offering for other titles.

Fortnite, Call of Duty Vanguard, Gears 5, and Dirt 5 are just some of the titles tested by Intel to show off the Arc A750. Intel fellow Tom Petersen explained that the titles were chosen due to popularity, not to inflate benchmarks. Of course, independent testing will be needed to verify Intel's findings.

Petersen highlighted that the Arc A750 is, on average, 3-5% better than the RTX 3060 when running at 1080p. He also cited that Intel's GPU outperformed NVIDIA's by an average of 5% when running at 1440p.

Intel's tests were run on PCs with an Intel Core i9-12900K and 32GB of DDR5 memory. That Core i9-12900K chip earned a perfect 5/5 in our review last November.

(Image credit: Intel)

While these benchmarks are impressive, they aren't as meaningful as they could be since some key information is missing. We still don't have a price for the Intel Arc A750, and the GPU isn't available for independent reviewers to try out.

We also don't have exact specifications at this time, though reports suggest that the Arc A750 will have 24 Xe cores, 3,072 shaders, and 12GB of GDDR6 memory (via Tom's Hardware).

The NVIDIA RTX 3060 retails at $329. Leaked slides suggest that the Intel Arc A750 could cost $329 (via TechSpot). The Intel Arc A750 is expected to ship later this year.