Lenovo's latest All-in-One packs power and privacy into a compact PC for your desk

What you need to know

Lenovo just announced the ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4.

The All-in-One PC features a 27-inch QHD display and runs on up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 laptop graphics.

Pricing for the ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4 has not been shared at this time, but the PC is expected to launch at some point today.

Lenovo has a new version of its ThinkCentre All-in-One available. The ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4 was unveiled by the company today, and it's expected to start shipping this week. The All-in-One PC features a 27-inch QHD display, up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 laptop graphics. Lenovo hasn't shared pricing for the ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4 at this time.

The ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4 has several security features that will be welcomed by business users. The All-in-One supports Human Presence Detection with a radar sensor and an RGB camera with infrared. Those sensors work together to let users log in to the PC without touch and to automatically blur what's on the screen if someone else is looking at your PC.

In addition to supporting up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, the ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4 is available with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM.

Image 1 of 3 Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Gen 4 (front). (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Gen 4 rotated to portrait mode. (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Gen 4 (rear). (Image credit: Lenovo)

Support for Thunderbolt 4 provides a bandwidth of up to 40 Gbps. That transfer rate is enough to handle large files, a single 8K monitor, or two 4K monitors. The Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4 can also connect to an external GPU if you need some extra processing power for your PC.

The 27-inch display of the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4 reaches 350 nits. That screen has a 99% sRGB color rating as well. The All-in-One's screen is Eyesafe 2.0 and Flicker Free certified by TÜV Rheinland. It also filters out blue light to reduce eyestrain and fatigue.