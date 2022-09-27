NVIDIA Broadcast updated with support for GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs

What you need to know

NVIDIA Broadcast is a tool that improves streams with features such as noise reduction, auto framing, and background replacement.

It requires a supported GPU, including recent cards from the GeForce RTX, Quadro RTX, and TITAN RTX lines.

A recent update to NVIDIA Broadcast added support for GeForce RTX 40 Series and NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation GPUs.

NVIDIA Broadcast is a powerful tool that allows you to enhance video and audio for streams, conference calls, and more. It supports features such as noise removal, auto framing, and background replacement. To use NVIDIA Broadcast, you need to have a supported graphics card. Now, GeForce RTX 40 Series and NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation GPUs work with the tool.

First released in 2021, NVIDIA Broadcast has become more powerful over the years. Previous updates added the ability to silence dogs, cats, and cicadas. The app also gained the option to remove reverb from a room and use high-quality cameras from a variety of makers, such as Canon, Nikon, and Sony.

Now, all of NVIDIA Broadcast's features are available for those with the latest graphics cards from NVIDIA. The RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 were officially unveiled last week, following months of reports and rumors. They launch later this year and are expected to be among the best graphics cards.

NVIDIA Broadcast version 1.35 changelog

Added support for new GeForce RTX 40 Series and NVIDIA RTX™ Ada Generation GPUs

Improvements to avoid audio loops that result in no audio being heard from the microphone/speakers

Added camera compatibility support for Microsoft Teams chat application

Bug fix to avoid large audio log files

Added Windows accessibility improvements

In addition to adding support for NVIDIA's latest GPUs, NVIDIA Broadcast version 1.3.5 adds support for Microsoft Teams and improves the app's ability to avoid audio loops.