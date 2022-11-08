Razer Restorify lets you purchase carbon offsets when shopping online

What you need to know

Razer announced Restorify today at the COP27, which is a convention about climate change.

Restorify allows shoppers to purchase carbon offsets at checkout.

The service is available through Razer's website and can be integrated with other existing platforms.

Through Amazon's AWS, Restorify will be available to more than 100,000 partners across 150 countries.

COP27 is the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Razer's announcement at the event is in support of the goal for the world to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Carbon offsets are common on a macro scale. Large companies often purchase metric tons-worth of offsets in order to be carbon-neutral. Generally, individual customers do not have the opportunity to purchase carbon offsets.

Another downside to carbon offsets is that they are often difficult or impossible to trace. Restorify only allows traceable offsets that have decarbonization effects. When a shopper makes a purchase, they'll receive a certificate that breaks down the total amount of carbon emissions that have been offset by that specific transaction.

“Our life-cycle approach allows us to develop interventions that drive emission reductions, but carbon credits will still have a role to play in the transition to becoming net zero,” said Razer CEO and Co-Founder Min-Liang Tan.

“In our own journey to net zero, we have realized that there are growing pains and that not all carbon credits are equal. With Restorify, we hope our novel approach towards carbon credits will foster greater accountability and transparency within carbon offsetting.”

(Image credit: Razer)

Businesses can integrate Restorify's carbon neutral checkout into other platforms. Razer plans to work with partners and over 50,000 merchants to help organizations transition to a net zero carbon footprint.

Razer partnered with Amazon to make Restorify available to more than 100,000 partners across 150 countries through AWS.

Restorify also has tools for large organizations, including a mass product emissions calculator. Razer explained that many companies cannot calculate the carbon footprint of all of their respective products.

(Image credit: Razer)

“With a commitment to power all AWS Regions globally with 100% renewable energy by 2025, AWS is committed to being the world’s most sustainable cloud," said Amazon Web Services Managing Director Conor McNamara.

They added, "this collaboration provides Razer with both development and go-to-market support for Restorify, an innovative carbon tracing solution that will deliver long-term benefits to Razer's business, customers, and the environment."

Restorify is under Razer Fintech, which is the financial technology arm of Razer. Razer Fintech is a digital payment network that has processed transactions worth billions of dollars.