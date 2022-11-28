These are the best Cyber Monday HP desktop deals we recommend

If you’re looking for the best Cyber Monday deals on HP desktop PCs, you’ve come to the right place. Desktop computers have become increasingly important over the last few years as people work from home, with the continued rise of PC gaming, or for those who prefer to have a larger, more powerful system for shopping and to catch up on Facebook.

We’ve rounded up the best deals from HP, one of our top-recommended brands, into one post so you can easily decide what system is best for you. Searching the web, we have the best All-in-One (AIO), some gaming desktops, and regular desktop PCs that fall into the budget and more affordable range.

Let’s get started on your road to a new desktop PC, personally picked by us because we know they’re going to be good.

Cyber Monday HP All-in-One deals

All-in-One (AIO) PCs are what they sound like. When you buy one of these, you get everything in one box: Display, central computer, keyboard, mouse, speakers, and webcam. The pros of such a system are you save a lot of space as you don’t have the computer and monitor separated. Instead, you get what looks like just a display with the computer’s innards behind it, giving a clean, minimalist look.

AIOs are perfect for college dorm rooms, apartments, or even houses where you don’t want the family computer to have tons of wires running all over the place in a messy setup. When combined with a wireless mouse and keyboard (included), you have a truly modern system.

What’s the downside? AIOs tend to be more challenging to upgrade, although even that is changing. Our favorite 34-inch AIO below lets you easily upgrade RAM and the SSD by simply popping off a magnetic panel on the rear – it’s easier than a traditional tower PC!

Here are our top deals on AIOs that we recommend.

(opens in new tab) HP ENVY All-in-One 34-c0340t $1,999 $1,549 $1,349 at HP.com (opens in new tab) This All-in-One PC features a jaw-dropping 34-inch 5K display and the latest internals from Intel and NVIDIA. The most affordable model has an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and an NVIDIA GeForce 1650, but you can move up the spec sheet to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 if you’d like. The RAM and SSD are user accessible (a magnetic door pops off in the rear), letting you upgrade later when you have more cash. You’re also getting a massive amount of all the latest ports, including Thunderbolt 4 and plenty of Type-As. The built-in dual 2W speakers are also outstanding, and the webcam is detachable, letting you place it in 5 distinct locations around the display. Use coupon STOCKING10 to save an extra $200, bringing the price down to $1,349!

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion AIO Computer 23.8” $1,149 $849 at HP.com (opens in new tab) If you need something more affordable, you can’t go wrong with this Pavilion. The HP Pavilion all-in-one desktop combines a 23.8-inch FHD display, AMD’s Ryzen 5 5625U processor, and integrated AMD Radeon graphics under the hood in a sleek, compact design that saves space. Now on sale for 20% off for Cyber Monday, this AMD-powered desktop comes with 16GB of RAM, a spacious 1TB hard drive to store all your files, and a speedier 512GB solid-state drive. A sleek design with minimal bezels, an anti-glare screen coating, and 250 nits of brightness round out this desktop’s features. Did we mention the webcam pops up, so when not in use, you can hide it? Just look how clean and slick this thing is! Save $300 on this cool AIO, but only for today. Wireless mouse and keyboard included.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion AIO 27 $849 $579 at HP.com (opens in new tab) This model is like the Pavilion AIO 23.8” above, except it gets a larger, more traditional 27-inch full HD screen. Hardware includes the reliable AMD Ryzen 3 5425U (4.1GHz with 4 cores), AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 256GB SSD. A wired keyboard and mouse are included. This model is suitable for those who prefer a larger 27-inch display and a nice-looking computer but don’t need much performance. So, it’s perfect for email, web surfing, shopping, watching Netflix, and working in Microsoft Office.

(opens in new tab) HP All-in-One 24 $899 $699 at HP.com (opens in new tab) Like the model above, this All-in-One also has a 23.8-inch full HD display but ditches the wireless keyboard and mouse for wired options, and it’s not as slick looking like the Pavilion. However, you’re still getting similar hardware with 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, 1TB storage, and an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor (6 cores at 4.0GHz). While not as pretty as the Pavilion, it comes in at $150 cheaper, which is important for many.

Cyber Monday HP Gaming desktop deals

So, you want to game? Welcome to the world of PC gaming, where there are no limits except your wallet. Don’t worry, though, as HP has some very affordable gaming desktops and ones with more frills like RGB lighting and the latest, groundbreaking GPUs and CPUs.

There’s a lot to learn about PC gaming, but we’ll keep it simple and show only the deals you should consider.

(opens in new tab) Victus by HP 15L (TG02-0325m) $789 $499 at HP.com (opens in new tab) The Victus line of gaming PCs from HP is its more affordable range while still delivering quality components and nice minimalist cases that look great anywhere (and don’t scream “gamer”). This Victus uses the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (3.9GH, 6 cores), has an AMD Radeon RX 5500 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for storage. It’s light on the hardware (and your wallet) but is a sound starter system that you can build out when you have extra cash (we suggest going up to at least 16GB of RAM).

(opens in new tab) OMEN 45L GT22-0450t $1,999 $1,629 at HP.com (opens in new tab) Going to the other extreme is this gorgeous beast. OMEN is HP’s premier line of gamer hardware, and the 45L is no joke (see our review (opens in new tab)). It’s a giant, full tower with a proprietary “CYRO CHAMBER” that keeps the GPU separate from the hot case letting your graphics fly. This model features an Intel 12th Gen 12700K Core i7 (5.0GHz, 12 cores), NVIDIA RTX 3060, HyperX 16GB RAM with heatsink, and a lighting fast 512GB WD Black SSD. This thing is … awesome.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion TG01-2285t $1,349 $909 at HP.com (opens in new tab) And here is the sweet spot. The Pavilion gaming desktop has a fancy black design with green highlights, an Intel Core i7-11700 (4.9GHz with 8 cores), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 2TB SATA HDD for increased storage along with a 500W Gold power supply. This model is the right choice if you want the best bang for your buck.

Cyber Monday HP desktop deals

Don’t game much, but you do work from home on many projects? Getting a desktop tower is the way to go, especially if you already have your preferred keyboard, mouse, and monitor (or plan to get those). The best part of these systems is the ability to upgrade them whenever you want (or have some spare cash). Add in more RAM, a larger SSD, and a newer GPU – it’s all possible here.

These are the best traditional HP desktops with great hardware and even better prices.

(opens in new tab) HP ENVY Desktop (TE01-2265t) $949 $599 at HP.com (opens in new tab) For $599, you’re getting a lot of PC with this Envy. It has a middle-of-the-road Intel Core i5-11400 (4.4GHz, 6 cores), 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB of HDD storage, and packs a solid NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER GPU. This is a great entry-level desktop PC that already has a solid video card included. You can do some light gaming on this, but it’s even better for those who do photo and video editing as a hobby (especially with that 1TB of long-term storage).

(opens in new tab) HP Slim Desktop $799 $559 at HP.com (opens in new tab) Want a tiny computer that still packs a punch? The HP Slim Desktop does just that with its 12th Gen Intel Core i5 i5-12400T (4.2GHz with 6 cores), 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, and 1TB of HDD storage. Unfortunately, for a GPU, this has Intel UHD Graphics 730, so it’s not great for gaming or video editing. Instead, this is perfect for the work-from-home type or those who use a desktop PC for business purposes and usual web surfing, Netflix streaming, or music playing purposes. The whole unit weighs just 6.6 lbs, is only 3.7 inches thick, and is just under a foot tall!

(opens in new tab) HP ENVY Desktop PC $1,899 $1,499 at HP.com (opens in new tab) Unlike the Envy desktop listed above, this one packs much more punch and is closer to a gaming desktop for hardware (but not as aggressive on cooling). You get the latest Intel 12th Gen i7-12700 (4.9GHz with 12 cores), 16GB of DDR RAM, 512GB SSD, and 1TB HDD for longer-term storage. But really, it’s the included NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti that has our eyes twinkling. That’s a potent GPU, and when you combine all the other hardware, it makes this a rig perfect for 3D CAD, professional photo and video editing, some side gaming, and anything that requires a lot of power … because this machine has a lot of it to spare.

What about RAM and CPU? Choosing a healthy amount of random-access memory (RAM) allows the desktop PC to load on-the-fly data when you're playing games, things like textures for the world and characters, sound effects, and more. Everyday use will see improvement if you can afford extra RAM, too. Modern web browsers can quickly eat up available memory when opening multiple tabs, but, you won't find any desktops with less than 8GB of RAM, sufficient for most cases.

If you can push for 16GB of RAM on a gaming desktop, you'll hit the recommended requirements for thousands of modern titles. 8GB isn't impossible to work with, and some models will allow you to upgrade the amount of memory. You could pick up an 8GB model and beef it up to 16GB of SODIMM RAM or beyond. It's one of the simplest components to replace in a desktop PC, slotting in like a retro video game cartridge.

Which is better for me: AIO, desktop, or gaming desktop? Choosing the right desktop PC can be difficult, especially with the form factor. But here are some good rules of thumb. All-in-One (AIO) PCs are great for those who prefer a clean setup with as few wires and cables as possible. AIOs just look better because you don't see the computer part, just the display. You also get everything in the box making it a simple purchase. The downside is they can be difficult to upgrade down the road and can be tricky if something breaks. But they're awesome looking family computers and are super convenient. A traditional desktop tower lets you bring your own display, keyboard, mouse, and speakers, which is good for those who want a high-end 4K display for graphics work, or a specific gaming mouse that they know is good. The cons of a tower is they can be a bit messy with all the cables and ports. Finally, a gaming desktop PC is king. It offers the most flexibility, has the best cooling systems, and tends to lean into the latest hardware. It offers a ton of expandability and often has a flashier design with RGB lighting and aggressive aesthetics. The downside of a gaming desktop can be price (as they can go into the multi-thousands of dollars), and not everyone enjoys the look of some gaming desktops, which could look a bit juvenile for some.