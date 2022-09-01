Cooler Master launches the sleek-looking MasterBox 520 with tempered glass and cooler mesh options

What you need to know

Cooler Master launched the MasterBox 520 PC case in two variants, one with a tempered glass front window and another with a mesh panel.

This ATX PC case comes with three pre-installed ARGB fans from Cooler Master and can support up to seven in total.

Dual 360mm radiator support allows for the installation of AIO liquid coolers and a custom water-cooling loop.

The MasterBox 520 and MasterBox 520 Mesh will be available for $89.99 and $84.99, respectively.

Cooler Master launched three new products at IFA, comprising two cases and a vertical GPU bracket. The Cooler Master MasterBox 520 is a new ATX PC case with two versions available, one with a tempered glass window up front and another replacing it with a mesh panel. To accompany these new cases, Cooler Master also outed the Vertical Graphics Card Holder Kit V3.

Whether you're a beginner who's putting together a first PC build or one who's built more systems than you can recall, the new MasterBox 520 offers some impressive features for everyone. Available in black or white, the MasterBox 520 is versatile with most panels being removed without requiring the aid of a screwdriver. Compared to the classic MasterBox design, there's a new more robust dust filter bracket.

For cooling out of the box, Cooler Master includes three preinstalled CF120 ARGB fans. Being full ATX cases, you can install pretty much anything (and yes, that includes an E-ATX motherboard). Even the best graphics card will fit inside this chassis without an issue.

(Image credit: Cooler Master)

Specification Cooler Master MasterBox 520 Cooler Master MasterBox 520 Mesh Form factor Mid-tower Mid-tower Motherboard ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX I/O 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen1 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen1 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 1x 3.5mm audio jack 1x 3.5mm audio jack Expansion 7x Horizontal 7x Horizontal Storage SSD: 3+2 SSD: 3+2 HDD: 2 HDD: 2 PSU ATX ATX Included fans 3x 120mm F120 ARGB 3x 120mm F120 ARGB 1x 120mm MasterFan Lite 120 Front fans 3x 120mm/2x 140mm 3x 120mm/2x 140mm Top fans 3x 120mm/2x 140mm 3x 120mm/2x 140mm Rear fans 1x 120mm 1x 120mm Front rads Up to 360mm Up to 360mm Top rads Up to 360mm Up to 360mm Rear rads Up to 120mm Up to 120mm Filters Bottom, Front, Top Bottom, Front, Top Clearance CPU: 165mm CPU: 165mm GPU: 410mm GPU: 410mm Dimensions 443 x 210 x 498mm 443 x 210 x 498mm Weight 7.44kg 7.14kg Materials SGCC steel, tempered glass SGCC steel, tempered glass Warranty 2 Years 2 Years Colors Black, White Black, White

Up to two 360mm radiators can be installed for maximum cooling performance when using an AIO liquid cooler or custom water-cooling loop. Regardless of which route one takes, the MasterBox 520 offers plenty of customizability for creating a unique PC build. An ARGB fan hub is included to bring everything together and synchronize all the installed lighting.

On paper, these new cases seem to have everything one would expect to see from something included in our best PC cases collection. The new Cooler MasterBox 520 and MasterBox 520 Mesh will be available for $89.99 and $84.99, respectively.