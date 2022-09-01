Cooler Master launches the sleek-looking MasterBox 520 with tempered glass and cooler mesh options
Looking good, running cool
What you need to know
- Cooler Master launched the MasterBox 520 PC case in two variants, one with a tempered glass front window and another with a mesh panel.
- This ATX PC case comes with three pre-installed ARGB fans from Cooler Master and can support up to seven in total.
- Dual 360mm radiator support allows for the installation of AIO liquid coolers and a custom water-cooling loop.
- The MasterBox 520 and MasterBox 520 Mesh will be available for $89.99 and $84.99, respectively.
Cooler Master launched three new products at IFA, comprising two cases and a vertical GPU bracket. The Cooler Master MasterBox 520 is a new ATX PC case with two versions available, one with a tempered glass window up front and another replacing it with a mesh panel. To accompany these new cases, Cooler Master also outed the Vertical Graphics Card Holder Kit V3.
Whether you're a beginner who's putting together a first PC build or one who's built more systems than you can recall, the new MasterBox 520 offers some impressive features for everyone. Available in black or white, the MasterBox 520 is versatile with most panels being removed without requiring the aid of a screwdriver. Compared to the classic MasterBox design, there's a new more robust dust filter bracket.
For cooling out of the box, Cooler Master includes three preinstalled CF120 ARGB fans. Being full ATX cases, you can install pretty much anything (and yes, that includes an E-ATX motherboard). Even the best graphics card will fit inside this chassis without an issue.
|Specification
|Cooler Master MasterBox 520
|Cooler Master MasterBox 520 Mesh
|Form factor
|Mid-tower
|Mid-tower
|Motherboard
|ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX
|ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX
|I/O
|1x USB-A 3.2 Gen1
|1x USB-A 3.2 Gen1
|1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2
|1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2
|1x 3.5mm audio jack
|1x 3.5mm audio jack
|Expansion
|7x Horizontal
|7x Horizontal
|Storage
|SSD: 3+2
|SSD: 3+2
|HDD: 2
|HDD: 2
|PSU
|ATX
|ATX
|Included fans
|3x 120mm F120 ARGB
|3x 120mm F120 ARGB
|1x 120mm MasterFan Lite 120
|Front fans
|3x 120mm/2x 140mm
|3x 120mm/2x 140mm
|Top fans
|3x 120mm/2x 140mm
|3x 120mm/2x 140mm
|Rear fans
|1x 120mm
|1x 120mm
|Front rads
|Up to 360mm
|Up to 360mm
|Top rads
|Up to 360mm
|Up to 360mm
|Rear rads
|Up to 120mm
|Up to 120mm
|Filters
|Bottom, Front, Top
|Bottom, Front, Top
|Clearance
|CPU: 165mm
|CPU: 165mm
|GPU: 410mm
|GPU: 410mm
|Dimensions
|443 x 210 x 498mm
|443 x 210 x 498mm
|Weight
|7.44kg
|7.14kg
|Materials
|SGCC steel, tempered glass
|SGCC steel, tempered glass
|Warranty
|2 Years
|2 Years
|Colors
|Black, White
|Black, White
Up to two 360mm radiators can be installed for maximum cooling performance when using an AIO liquid cooler or custom water-cooling loop. Regardless of which route one takes, the MasterBox 520 offers plenty of customizability for creating a unique PC build. An ARGB fan hub is included to bring everything together and synchronize all the installed lighting.
On paper, these new cases seem to have everything one would expect to see from something included in our best PC cases collection. The new Cooler MasterBox 520 and MasterBox 520 Mesh will be available for $89.99 and $84.99, respectively.
Rich Edmonds is Senior Editor of PC hardware at Windows Central, covering everything related to PC components and NAS. He's been involved in technology for more than a decade and knows a thing or two about the magic inside a PC chassis. You can follow him over on Twitter at @RichEdmonds.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.