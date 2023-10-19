AMD announces fastest Radeon laptop GPU ever — meet the RX 7900M

What you need to know

AMD just announced the Radeon RX 7900M, which the company confirmed is the most powerful Radeon GPU ever made for laptops.

The RX 7900M is built on AMD RDNA 3 architecture, has 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and has AI accelerators.

The new Radeon GPU should be available starting today in the Alienware m18 laptop.

AMD just unveiled the Radeon RX 7900M. The new GPU is the "fastest AMD Radeon GPU ever developed for laptops," according to AMD. The graphics processor is built on AMD's RDNA 3 architecture, has 16GB of high-speed GDDR6 VRAM, and has dedicated AI acceleration.

As the GPU is built on AMD's RDNA 3 architecture, it gets a bevy of benefits seen in high-end graphics processsors from the company. It supports second-generation AMD Infinity Cache and second-generation raytracing technology.

AMD highlighted key aspects of the RX 7900M in its announcement:

AMD RDNA 3 Architecture – Features redesigned compute units with unified raytracing and AI accelerators, second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology and second-generation raytracing technology.

– Features redesigned compute units with unified raytracing and AI accelerators, second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology and second-generation raytracing technology. Dedicated AI Acceleration – New AI accelerators are optimized for the latest AI workloads. New AI instructions and increased AI throughput are designed to deliver more performance than AMD RDNA 2 architecture.

– New AI accelerators are optimized for the latest AI workloads. New AI instructions and increased AI throughput are designed to deliver more performance than AMD RDNA 2 architecture. 16GB VRAM for 1440P Gaming – 16GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory enables gamers to experience the latest titles at 1440p and beyond, and allows content creators to unpack high-resolution textures, and render complex 3D environments and animations in real time.

– 16GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory enables gamers to experience the latest titles at 1440p and beyond, and allows content creators to unpack high-resolution textures, and render complex 3D environments and animations in real time. Improved Streaming & Ultra-High-Definition Encoding – Improved AMD encoders deliver enhanced visual quality when streaming and recording. AMD AI and content adaptive machine learning technology has also been integrated into the AMD Media Framework to enable sharper text when streaming at low bitrates and resolutions. In addition, the encode/decode media engine unlocks new multi-media experiences with full AV1 encode/decode support, wide color gamut and high-dynamic range enhancements4.

AMD Radeon RX 7900M specs

The Alienware m18 is one of the first laptops to feature AMD's new Radeon RX 7900M. (Image credit: Dell | Windows Central)

In terms of raw specs, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 has 72 compute units and 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM. It reaches a game clock speed of 1,825MHz and a boost clock speed of up to 2,090MHz. The GPU features a 256-bit memory interface, 64MB of infinity cache, and has a 180W TGP.

Those powerful specs are available starting today. The Alienware m18 is among the first laptops to run on AMD's new Radeon RX 7900M. The configuration with the new graphics processor also features an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX with 16 cores and 32 threads. With that CPU/GPU pairing, the Alienware m18 should easily handle the best PC games. The laptop has a 480Hz display as well, so those games should look smooth.