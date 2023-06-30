AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D launching exclusively at Micro Center on July 7th for $229

What you need to know

AMD's Ryzen 5 5600x3D goes on sale on July 7, 2023.

The gaming processor will be sold exclusively at Micro Center.

It will retail at $229 while stocks last.

If you're in the market for a budget-friendly gaming processor, the Ryzen 5 5600X3D is right up your alley. The entry will hit the market early next month, on July 7, 2023, and retail at $229. According to Tom's Hardware, the gaming processor will be sold exclusively at Micro Center while stocks last.

Starting on July 7th, price to performance has a new monster CPU! Enter the AMD Ryzen 5600X3D, ✨️exclusively✨️ available at your local Micro Center! https://t.co/NRgWo5wXfeJune 30, 2023 See more

AMD's choice to partner with Micro Center as the sole retailer for the Ryzen 5 5600X3D processors is in commemoration of the launch of their retail store in Indianapolis, as spotted by PC Gamer.

And while the entry sits below its predecessor, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, it will significantly enhance your gameplay experience. The processor ships with a six-core 12-thread featuring a "base clock speed of 3.3GHz and a boosted speed of up to 4.4GHz," as highlighted by Micro Center.

It also sports 96MB of L3 cache, leveraging AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology (as also seen in the Ryzen 7 5800X3D), which has been proven to boost game performance by increasing cache on a processor.

And just like its predecessor, the entry's power consumption is also rated at 105 watts. However, it's worth noting that it doesn't ship with a cooler. You'll need to get it separately to avoid instances where it might overheat. This past week, ASUS ROG Ally users have raised concerns over their devices frying their SD cards when it overheats.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600x3D's build is based on Zen 3 architecture and is part of AMD’s AM4 lineup, which is a great complement to users with older Socket AM4 motherboards looking to boost their gameplay experience.

That said, the unit's availability will be limited. Therefore, it might be difficult for users outside the US to get their hands on the processor as soon as it is available because it will only be available at the Micro Center store.