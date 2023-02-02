AMD Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs with 3D V-Cache will start shipping later this month

What you need to know

AMD just announced pricing and availability for its Ryzen 7000X3D series processors.

The new CPUs feature 3D V-Cache technology, which helps improve power and efficiency in the CPUs.

The Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D will launch on February 28, 2023 and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D will become available on April 6, 2023.

Pricing and availability are now official for AMD's Ryzen 7000X3D series processors. The new chips, which feature AMD 3D V-Cache technology, start shipping on February 28, 2023, though those looking to purchase the Ryzen 7 7800X3D will have to wait until April 6, 2023.

AMD first announced its Ryzen 7000X3D series processors at CES 2023. The company highlighted then, and again in its recent post, that the 3D-V-Cache technology featured in the chips helps boost performance and efficiency. Those gains appear mostly when it comes to gaming.

AMD compared the Ryzen 9 7950X3D with the Intel Core i9-13900K during its presentation. Specifically, AMD said its new flagship chip delivers a 10% improvement over Intel's high-end processor.

That same V-Cache technology was used in the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which earned positive reviews.

The Ryzen 9 7950X3D is a 16-core Zen4 chip, while the Ryzen 9 7900X3D has 12 cores. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D features 8 cores. All of the processors should be able to handle demanding workloads from professional creators and those looking to play the best PC games.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Cores/Threads Boost/Base Frequency Cache TDP SEP (USD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D 16C/32T Up to 5.7 GHz / 4.2 GHz 144MB 120W $699 AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D 12C/24T Up to 5.6 GHz / 4.4 GHz 140MB 120W $599 AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8C/16T Up to 5.0 GHz / 4.2 GHz 104MB 120W $449

AMD emphasized that since all AM5 motherboards support a BIOS flash feature, that it's easy to install a new processor and update the BIOS and chipset driver in a new system.

The Ryzen 7000X3D series processors don't have a cooler in the box. AMD recommends a 280mm AIO liquid cooler to deliver the best performance.

The company also hinted at new B650 motherboards from partners in the first quarter of 2023. According to AMD, the list of the best motherboards should expand to include options at "a broader range of price points."