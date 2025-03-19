AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D is widely regarded as the best gaming CPU you can possibly buy in 2025, and up until now it's been on the endangered list due to that very designation.

The processor, complete with AMD's proprietary 3D V-Cache technology that specifically and significantly boosts performance in games, launched at a $479 MSRP and quickly sold out everywhere.

Since then, there have been a lucky few to snag the chip at the regular price. That's changed in the last couple of days, with major retailers returning to form with what appears to be plenty of stock without any price gouging.

Sure, scalpers have been selling chips at a higher price and there have been a number of 9800X3D scams preying on eager buyers, but you can once again safely buy the CPU.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D review highlights

AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the best CPU in the world for PC gamers. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is in stock at the time of writing at Best Buy, Newegg, and Amazon. All three offer the same $479 price tag.

What makes this CPU so good, especially for gaming? I'll let Windows Central Senior Editor Ben Wilson explain with this quote pulled from his Ryzen 7 9800X3D review:

"AMD continues the theme with its second generation of 3D V-Cache to deliver unparalleled gaming performance and middling productivity. Thankfully, most gamers do not care about the benchmark-breaking number crunching as long as they get their framerate boosts, and the Ryzen 7 9800X3D delivers that sweet extra FPS."

Even compared to Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K flagship (which we also reviewed), the 9800X3D is the superior chip as long as you don't aim to handle productivity and creative work on the same PC.

AMD's 9800X3D pulls ahead of Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K in most games for FPS, with unusual data in Forza Horizon 5 likely caused by temporary bugs. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

I'm one of the lucky ones who managed to buy a 9800X3D on launch day at MSRP, and it's been going strong in my gaming PC ever since.

It's the CPU I recommend to all of my gaming friends who are looking to upgrade, and it's going to be a lot easier to convince them now that it's returned to a steady price with what looks like plenty of stock.