MSI fixes BSOD bug causing PCs to show 'UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR' error

What you need to know

MSI has fixed a bug that caused some PCs to crash and see the "Blue Screen of Death."

The issue appeared on systems with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor paired with an MSI's Intel 700 or 600 Series motherboard.

Only PCs running three specific versions of Windows are affected by the bug.

An upcoming BIOS update that will ship by the end of September 2023 will fix the problem.

Last month a bug affecting MSI motherboards caused some PCs to crash and show the "Blue Screen of Death" (BSOD). Microsoft concluded that the issue, which made the error message "UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR" appear, was not caused by the August 2023 preview update of Windows 11. The root cause of the problem has since been discovered by a joint effort between MSI and Intel, and a fix for the bug will roll out this month.

The bug affects some systems with MSI's Intel 700 and 600 Series motherboards. The root cause of the problem is related to a firmware setting of Intel Hybrid Architecture, as explained by MSI. Only systems with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 paired with specific versions of Windows will see the Blue Screen of Death. The following versions of Windows are affected:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Operating System Version Preview Update Windows 11 22H2 (OS Build 2221.2215) KB5029351 Windows 11 22H1 (OS Build 22000.2360) KB5029332 Windows 10 22H2 (OS Build 19045.3393) KB5029331

A BIOS update will ship by the end of September that addresses the issue.

"The new BIOS coming will include an update on the Intel CPU uCode which will prevent any more messages regarding the “UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR” issues. This upcoming update will correspond to both 13th-generation and newer ones," said MSI.

"There will be more BIOS available to download on MSI’s official website for all Intel 700 and 600 Series models this week and all BIOS release will be available by the end of September."

While more BIOS updates will ship by the end of the month, several are already available through MSI. The company has a complete list of BIOS updates available as well as direct links to those updates in its recent news piece.