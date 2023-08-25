Latest Windows 11 update is causing BSOD errors on MSI motherboards

What you need to know

Microsoft's latest Windows 11 update is causing BSOD errors for some users.

The issue seems to affect Intel systems on MSI motherboards.

Microsoft is investigating the issue and will provide additional information soon.

MSI recommends rolling back to previous BIOS updates as a temporary workaround

Microsoft recently released a new update adding new improvements to Windows 11 version 22H2. But the update now seems to be causing issues for some users who have lodged reports indicating that they are getting a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) alongside a UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR error message.

The update coming in at Build 22621.2215 (KB5029351) seems to be causing problems when used with MSI motherboards, as reported by The Verge. Microsoft has since flagged the issue and indicated that it is looking into the matter to determine its root cause. It further indicated that it will provide an update once more information is available.

The Verge's Tom Warren also shared his personal encounter with the issue, citing that it occurred while using a Windows 11 gaming PC with "an Intel Core i9-13900KS on an MSI MPG Z690 Carbon WiFi motherboard" under the hood. The same issue has also been flagged by several users on Reddit, and most of them seem to be running Intel systems on MSI motherboards.

This update made my PC BSOD at boot. Error code "UNSUPPORTED_PROCESSOR". It automatically rolled back the update to 22621.2134 after a few reboots. So beware. Specs: Intel Core i9-13900K on a MSI PRO Z690-A DDR4 with newest BIOS (7D25v1D) RocketSlime, Reddit

(Image credit: Microsoft)

It seems that Microsoft has pulled the KB5029351 update from affected users. However, it is still available for everyone else. Windows 11 can recover and roll back the patch after experiencing the issue.

Recently, MSI released a batch of BIOS updates for Z690 and Z790 motherboards, which ship with support for next-gen CPUs. And now, via a support note, the company has confirmed it's directly linked to the recent BIOS updates ahead of Intel’s upcoming 14th Gen desktop CPUs. MSI has recommended reverting to previous BIOS updates as a temporary workaround before a permanent fix is found.

We'll keep tabs on the story as it develops and keep you posted.