NVIDIA's RTX 5060 Ti desktop GPU launched today, and with it comes a new Game Ready driver.

While the new driver is a requirement to get the RTX 5060 Ti running in your PC, it also comes with a number of other improvements and additions.

For those who've been suffering black screens and random crashes with NVIDIA's newest drivers, there is some good news.

A long list of squashed bugs includes issues with DLSS Frame Gen and G-Sync, specific games, and more.

The driver — GeForce Game Ready 576.02 WHQL — can be downloaded through the NVIDIA App or directly from NVIDIA.com.

What's new in NVIDIA's Game Ready 576.02 driver?

Some Black Myth: Wukong 1440p performance numbers with MFG enabled. (Image credit: NVIDIA)

The second-biggest news for gamers (behind the noted bug fixes) will likely be the addition of DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation (MFG) support for two new games.

Black Myth: Wukong has picked up MFG support, and NVIDIA says it can "multiply performance by up to 10X" with a combination of MFG and Super Resolution.

No More Room in Hell 2 has also received the DLSS 4 MFG update to coincide with a major game update. Thanks to a Steam Free Weekend event, it's going to be free-to-play between April 17 and 21.

These two games aren't the only ones picking up extra support. Six other titles have been added to NVIDIA's optimization pool, allowing for one-click performance optimizations:

Deadlock

Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced

Half-Life 2 with RTX

inZOI

Monster Hunter Wilds

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Be sure to check out the full list of games with NVIDIA optimization support, of which there are more than 1,300.

New G-Sync compatible monitor support

Last but not least comes new VRR support for 19 G-Sync compatible monitors.

The list is dominated by Acer, but there are also screens from AOC, ASUS, Dell, HP, LG, Samsung, and more.

Here's a list for quick reference:

Acer VG270K V4

Acer X27U X1

Acer X27U X2

Acer X32 V2

Acer X32 X

Acer X32 X2

Acer XB273K V4

Acer XV270K V4

AOC 27G42HE

ASUS VG249QE5A

ASUS VG279QE5A

ASUS VG27AQM5A

ASUS XG279CNS

Dell AW2525HM

Dough ES07E91

HP OMEN27QS G2

Gigabyte MO27U2

LG M5/G5/C5/CS5/B5

Samsung G90XF

Will the new driver fix the common GeForce issues?

Many RTX 50-series owners have reported issues involving the latest Game Ready drivers. (Image credit: Windows Central | Ben Wilson)

I've yet to test NVIDIA's latest driver, but I know I'm not the only one hoping it finally fixes some of the issues that have been plaguing a wide range of GeForce users.

Indeed, NVIDIA's full release notes come with a long list of stability and bug fixes addressing some of the most common problems experienced by NVIDIA users.

One entry that stands out to me involves "Game stability issues when playing games with DLSS Frame Generation + GSYNC."

This combination seems to be causing the most problems, and it will be interesting to see if NVIDIA has actually fixed the root cause.

As I covered last week, driver issues began in January 2025 with the release of the Game Ready 572.16 package (which dropped alongside the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090).

NVIDIA 50-series buyers were the first to report issues, but 40-series owners weren't far behind, seeing everything from black screens, detection failure, and crashes.

Many users have resorted to rolling back drivers to a time before 50-series cards and their DLSS 4 Multi Frame Gen magic were on the market.

This does, of course, remove the main selling feature, DLSS 4, for NVIDIA's new RTX 5000 GPUs.

We'll ultimately know more once the new Game Ready 576.02 WHQL has been downloaded and tested by the public.