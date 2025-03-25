Gigabyte's RTX 5080 won't be for sale for long despite the high pricing.

NVIDIA's RTX 5080 is back in stock, but it's not all good news.

Despite finding a couple of Gigabyte RTX 5080s being sold straight from Newegg — no third-party seller that may or may not be legitimate — you'll need some extra dough to pick one of these up.

I've known for a while that the $999 MSRP that NVIDIA roughly set for its RTX 5080 Founders Edition GPUs does not apply to cards from third-party builders like Gigabyte, and the proof is in these prices stretching beyond $1,500.

Gigabyte's Gaming OC RTX 5080 comes in at $1,539.99 at Newegg, while the Gigabyte AORUS Master Ice RTX 5080 in a sleek white finish tops out at $1,629.99.

Gaming OC Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 5080 | $1,539.99 at Newegg "If you want to crank all of the visuals in your favorite titles to their upper limits, you'll need a powerful GPU like the RTX 5080. While not the top-end card, this will still provide a smooth experience at 4K if you utilize DLSS 4 and MFG x4." Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: PC gaming enthusiasts who want stellar performance for 4K and full access to DLSS 4 features. ❌Avoid if: You'd rather not pay such high prices for a GPU that should cost somewhere around $999. Core clock: 2,730MHz. Card size: 340mm x 140mm x 70mm. Recommended PSU: 850W. Trade-in: Applicable. Launch date: January 2025. 👉 See at: Newegg.com

AORUS Master Ice Gigabyte AORUS Master Ice RTX 5080 | $1,629.99 at Newegg "NVIDIA's RTX 50 Series technically tops out with its RTX 5090 flagship card, but the realistic choice for enthusiast PC gamers is the RTX 5080. [...] A suitable CPU paired with effective cooling makes for a monstrous 4K gaming machine backed up by the black magic of DLSS 4 and Multi-Frame Gen for a smooth experience with visuals maxed out." Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: White PC builds that require top-level 4K gaming performance. ❌Avoid if: Paying more than half again as much as the RTX 5080's MSRP doesn't sit well. Core clock: 2,805MHz. Card size: 360mm x 150mm x 75mm. Recommended PSU: 850W. Trade-in: Applicable. Launch date: January 2025. 👉 See at: Newegg.com

I suggest buying your RTX 5080 straight from an established retailer

There are several NVIDIA RTX 5000 GPUs for sale online at any given time, but most come from third-party sellers that may or may not be legit.

That's not to say that official retailers don't sometimes slip up and ship something erroneously, but you have far less of a chance of running into some sort of scam when buying straight from Newegg.

With these Gigabyte GPUs, you're paying way above MSRP despite buying from a reputable seller, but that's not exactly Newegg's fault.

Third-party builders like Gigabyte are free to set prices as far beyond MSRP as they'd like, which is how we've arrived at these two RTX 5080s costing half again as much as you'd expect.

Do I recommend spending large on one of these RTX 5080s? No, unless you have money to burn.

The current GPU landscape with severe stock shortages, looming tariff complications, and free rein from AIBs to jack up the prices as they see fit has unsurprisingly led us here.

While I don't doubt there will once again be cheaper RTX 5080s available at some point, if you want one now, you're not going to get a good deal.

What's the difference between these Gigabyte RTX 5080 GPUs?

The RTX 5080 Founders Edition is the reference card that's used by Gigabyte to design its own GPUs. (Image credit: Windows Central | Ben Wilson)

NVIDIA's Founders Edition RTX 5080 reviewed by Windows Central Senior Editor Ben Wilson can be seen as the reference card that third-party builders use as a guideline when designing custom GPUs.

Builders like Gigabyte take the chip and build a GPU around it, which is how we get cards like the AORUS Master Ice and the Gaming OC that are, at the time of writing, available at Newegg.

The biggest difference aside from aesthetics is the cooling hardware. Both of these Gigabyte GPUs have a dual-fan setup, allowing the card to run a bit faster than the Founders Edition version.

For example, the RTX 5080's baseline boost clock is about 2.62GHz. The GIGABYTE Gaming OC pushes that to 2.73GHz, while the AORUS Master Ice goes up to 2.8GHz.

Overall performance isn't going to differ much compared to the RTX 5080 that Wilson reviewed, so I urge you to use it as a guideline to determine whether or not it's the GPU for you.

The RTX 5080 Gaming OC for $1,539 and the RTX 5080 AORUS Master Ice for $1,629 aren't going to last long despite the high pricing, so don't miss out if you've been waiting for any stock to return.