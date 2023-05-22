PNY expands their VERTO lineup with the 4060 family of video cards

What you need to know

PNY is expanding their VERTO graphics cards lines to include the recently announced 4060 and 4060TI family.

The cards offer all of the advantages of NIVIDIA's Ada Lovelace architecture at a more affordable price point.

Aimed at mainstream gamers and creators the PNY 4060 family will be capable of delivering a 1080p resolution at 100 frames per second with Ray Tracing and DLSS3.

The PNY GeForce RTX 4060Ti will be available May 24 starting at $400.

PNY has announced that they will be expanding their VERTO 40 series graphics card family to include the newly announced 4060 and 4060Ti. The series will include the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, and GeForce RTX 4060 in three different configurations: XLR8 Gaming RGB Overclocked Triple Fan, XLR8 Gaming RGB Triple Fan, and PNY Dual Fan edition. The PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB is expected to be the first of the new series to be available to consumers at launch on May 24 with a respectable $400 starting price.

The new VERTO 4060 and 4060 Ti cards are a part of the NVIDIA RTX 40 Series of GPUs, and are geared toward providing performance for gamers and creators who are looking to get the most out of their 1080p system while still enjoying all the benefits of NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace architecture such as ray tracing and DLSS 3 support. NVIDIA's DLSS 3 support utilizes advanced AI algorithms to predict and generate frames while simultaneously utilizing NVIDIA Reflex to mitigate system latency. More than 300 games currently support DLSS 3, with more compatible titles expected in the future.

PNY's series of RTX 4060 GPUs feature flashier designs and more fans than NVIDIA's first-party version. (Image credit: NVIDIA)

The PNY VERTO model of the GeForce RTX 4060 model is designed with two 90mm fans while the XLR8 Gaming model will feature a triple 80mm fan design to maximize cooling in conjunction with two copper heat pipes and a copper base. Only a single 8-pin power connector will be necessary for the compact 4060 design. Meanwhile the PNY 4060 Ti models expand on available memory options to include an 8GB and 16GB version. As with the 4060, the 4060 Ti will offer two 90mm fans and two copper heat pipes on the more compact PNY model while the XLR8 gaming models will feature a triple fan design with three copper heat pipes and aluminum backplate. The 4060 Tis will also require a single 8-pin connection.

For those looking to really push their 4060s to the limit, PNY's VelocityX software can be used to overclock compatible GPUs. The software is also capable of controlling the ARGB lighting software on the PNY XLR8 Gaming RTX 4060 Ti GPUs which feature 13 customizable LEDs and the PNY XLR8 Gaming RTX 4060 GPUs which feature 6 customizable LEDs, as well as monitoring critical system stats like core and memory clocks, temperatures, fan speed and more.

Despite the differences between the 4060 and 4060 Ti GPUs, all of the PNY Verto 40 series family of cards will support PCI Express 4.0, Display Port 1.4a and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and VelocityX software for monitoring and control. All of these cards stand a good chance of being some of the best GPUs for budget gaming, too, or being featured in some of the best pre-built gaming PCs.

The PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB will be the first of the new Verto series to be available on the consumer market, launching on May 24 via Best Buy, Amazon, and other online retail partners with a launch price of $400. The PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB will launch at a later date at $500 for a starting price while the PNY GeForce RTX 4060 will launch at the budget friendly $300 price point, also at a later date.