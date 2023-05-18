NVIDIA unleashes the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti, prices start at just $299

What you need to know

NVIDIA has officially announced the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti.

The RTX 4060 Ti is available in 8GB and 16GB versions, with the former launching on May 24 for $399. The 16GB model is debuting in July for $499.

The standard RTX 4060 is also launching in July, starting at $299. It is available in a single 8GB configuration.

NVIDIA kicked off the RTX 40 series with the introduction of the RTX 4090 last year, and followed it up with the RTX 4080, 4070 Ti, and more recently the RTX 4070. The brand is finally turning its attention to the budget and mid-range categories with the launch of the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti. This is a big deal as the 60 series cards traditionally dominate sales charts; NVIDA notes that four out of five cards listed in Steam's hardware survey are 60 series cards, so there's clearly a lot of interest in these offerings.

Thankfully, NVIDIA is rolling out a slate of exciting features with both cards. The RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, but they use a different silicon to the rest of their siblings — AD107 for the 4060 Ti, and AD107 for 4060. The RTX 4060 Ti is able to hit 22 TFLOPS — six more than its predecessor — and features the latest RT cores, AV1 encoder, and is available in two memory variants: 8GB and 16GB.

NVIDIA is rolling out the base version of the 4060 Ti with 8GB of VRAM on May 24, with the 16GB model to follow in the month of July. The price is what makes the 4060 Ti particularly interesting, with the 8GB version retailing for $399 and the 16GB model for $499. NVIDIA is touting a 15% increase in performance over the 3060 Ti, and 60% over the 2060.

Those are decent gains, but the figures skyrocket once you factor in DLSS3. The latest generation of NVIDIA's neural network-based engine gives the 4060 Ti a considerable advantage over its predecessors, and the brand is claiming you'll see over 80fps in titles like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt by using the Frame Generation mode.

Then there's the RTX 4060. NVIDIA is just announcing the card today, with more details to follow as we get closer to launch. The standard 4060 is available in a single 8GB VRAM configuration, and it can deliver 15 TFLOPS of power. The RTX 4060 is 20% faster than the 3060, and again, you'll see a noticeable uptick in those figures by using Frame Generation.

Both the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are aimed at 1080p gaming, and if you're on an older RTX 20 series or even a GTX series card, both offerings are a decent upgrade path. As always, AIB partners including ASUS, Colorful, Gainward, Galax, Gigabyte, INNO3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac will have custom variants of both cards on offer over the coming weeks and months.

I'll have much more to share about the RTX 4060 Ti closer to May 24, but if you're in the market for a new video card, things just got that little bit more interesting.