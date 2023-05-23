Microsoft reveals major File Explorer redesign coming soon to Windows 11

What you need to know

Microsoft has revealed a new design that's in the works for File Explorer on Windows 11.

The updated design brings with it a modern interface for folders and the sidebar, as well as changes to the address and search bar.

The new File Explorer is based on WinUI 3.

Microsoft has briefly teased a major redesign that's currently in the works for the File Explorer app on Windows 11, that aims to modernize the app with up to date visuals that are consistent with the rest of Windows 11. The app was briefly revealed in a sizzle video announcing new features coming to Windows 11 soon, being announced at Build 2023.

We reported a handful of months ago that Microsoft was working on a big design update for the File Explorer, which would see it adopt WinUI 3 and optimize the app for both mouse and touch input. The new design features more rounded interfaces and blur effects to keep it in line with other areas of the OS.

Microsoft first updated the File Explorer on Windows 11 in 2021 with a new header UI, before bringing tabs to the app in 2022. Everything below the header interface was still from the old File Explorer, and this new redesign aims to change that.

The new File Explorer gallery view (Image credit: Microsoft)

Everything from the details pane to the folder view will be updated with modern designs, which can be seen in the images in this article. The address bar and search bar will be getting updated too, and all the File Explorer action buttons will be moved below the address bar.

The new File Explorer even has a modernized folder view. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft is also working on a new Gallery feature, which is already in public testing but will be getting updated with modern designs as well. It's great to see Microsoft finally updating legacy parts of Windows, areas that haven't been touched in years. Microsoft wants to make Windows 11 the most consistent OS in regards to UI, and updating the File Explorer is a big step towards that goal.

Insiders are also already testing the updated details pane view, which connects with Microsoft 365 and shows recent activity on shared files, and even provides contextual information such as where the file came from (via an email or chat.)