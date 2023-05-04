Microsoft is modernizing even more parts of the File Explorer on Windows 11

What you need to know

Microsoft is rolling out new preview builds of Windows 11 this week that introduce yet another big update to the File Explorer app. Today's Dev Channel build is 23451 and features a new, modern details pane view that provides details on a file when the user single-clicks on an item within File Explorer.

The company has been slowly but surely modernizing parts of the File Explorer app since Windows 11 launched in 2021. It started with the header and context menus, and late last year Microsoft finally added tabs for the first time. This year, Microsoft is working on a modern home and folder view, gallery page, and details pane. The new gallery and details pane are now in testing.

Image 1 of 3 The new modern details pane (Image credit: Microsoft) Suggested sites in Start (Image credit: Microsoft) The new Windows Spotlight interface (Image credit: Microsoft)

The modern details pane shows an overview of a selected file, including a preview of the item along the top, recent file activity such as shared status and recen comments, as well as related files and conversations which is useful if a file was sent to you in an email or shared via Teams.

In addition to the modern details pane in File Explorer, today's Dev Channel build also includes other enhancements. There's an updated Windows Spotlight view with different layouts that Microsoft is testing, a new Facebook widget for the Widgets Panel, and the Start menu will now also show recently viewed webpages in the recommended section.

Windows 11 build 23451 changelog