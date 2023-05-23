Finally, the Razer Blade 16 and Blade 18 are now available in mesmerizing Mercury (white)

What you need to know:

Razer will be releasing their Blade 16 and Blade 18 laptops in a new Mercury white colorway, available today.

The Razer Blade 16 Mercury edition will offer a previously unavailable configuration of it's NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU along with Razer's innovative new Dual-Mode Mini-LED display.

The Razer Blade 18 Mercury edition features a QHD+ display and upgradable storage while giving the customer the choice between an RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 laptop GPU.

The Razer Blade 16 Mercury edition will cost $3800 USD while the Blade 18 Mercury edition starts at $3800 USD but may cost more depending on options.

During CES 2023, Razer unveiled two new laptops in its Blade series geared toward gamers and creators. Since then, the Razer Blade 16 and Razer Blade 18 have both gone on to win more than their fair share of accolades due to their sleek aesthetic and ability to bridge the gap between working hard and playing harder.

While Razer's Blade laptops offer portable gaming that looks as good as they play, the Blade series of devices has been limited since its release to Razer's black and green colorway. That changes today, though, as Razer has officially released the Razer Blade 16 and Razer Blade 18 Mercury editions featuring anodized aluminum closed in a Mercury white finish.



(Razer previously had other Blade laptops in Mercuary white, but not these newer models.)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Blade 16 Mercury edition will pair the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU exclusively with Razer's innovative Dual-Mode Mini LED display, which is capable of toggling between two native resolutions and refresh rates: UHD+ at 120Hz or FHD+ at 240Hz. Users can expect to find the Blade 16 Mercury edition in RazerStores, on the Razer website, and at select retailers worldwide with a $3800 price tag.

Meanwhile, The Razer Blade 18 Mercury edition will give customers more choices in the hardware packed into the laptop. Both the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and 4090 Laptop GPU configurations will be an option for the Blade 18 and will operate at a maximum TGP of 175W. While the Blade 18 does not make use of Razer's Dual-Mode Mini LED display, it does offer a QHD+ display that covers up to 100% of the CI-P3 color gamut along with featuring upgradeable storage and RAM, a 5MP webcam, and a UHS-II SD card reader.

See our full Razer Blade 18 review for more details on that banger of a laptop.

Like its smaller counterpart, the Razer Blade 18 is available now from Razer's website, RazerStores, and select retailers worldwide. The starting price for a Razer Blade 18 Mercury edition is $3800, with the final price dependent upon upgrades and options.

Razer Blade 16 The Razer Blade 16, starting with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX 5.5 GHz, Boost up to 5.5 GHz, 24 Cores / 32 Threads, 36MB of Cache, and optional dual-mode LED display, comes in a glamour (and less fingerprint-prone) white colorway.