Razer Blade 14 gets 'Mercury' colorway and USB 4 support

What you need to know

The Razer Blade 14 (2022) is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy, and it's now a little better.

A free software update for all existing and new owners brings support for USB 4 and Microsoft Pluton to the two Type-C USB-3.2 Gen 2 ports.

This brings superior compatibility for device connectivity, greater security, and more.

Starting today, the Razer Blade 14 is also available in a new, silver "Mercury" colorway.

The Razer Blade 14 is an incredible gaming PC powered by AMD, NVIDIA, and Windows. Razer updated its compact laptop earlier this year with improved hardware and superior performance, but the device is now getting another new colorway and a new feature coming to all users, new and existing, via a free software update.

The Razer Blade 14 (2022) counts among the best gaming laptops you can buy, thanks to its fantastically capable hardware and peerless design. Those who aren't a fan of the classic Razer black-and-green combo or the flamboyant pink "Quartz" colorway can rejoice, however, as the Razer Blade 14 is now available in Razer's sleek and silver "Mercury" colorway. Paired with a black keyboard and trim, the Mercury Razer Blade 14 looks quite dashing and professional.

This is the same laptop that was updated earlier in 2022 with a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, and can be paired with either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and an FHD 144Hz display (for $2,000) or an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU and a QHD 165Hz display (for $2,600). Either way you'll get the same 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD. Of course, you can still pick up the Razer Blade 14 in the existing Black and Quartz designs. You can view images of the freshly liveried gaming laptop below.

Razer fans aren't just benefiting from a new color, however, as all new and existing Razer Blade 14 users are being treated to a new feature, courtesy of a free software update. The Razer Blade 14 (2022)'s two Type-C USB-3.2 Gen 2 ports are being update to USB 4 and gaining Microsoft Pluton support. This update will bring greater device connectivity capabilities, peripheral compatibility, security options, and more, including better support for multi-monitor setups and Thunderbolt peripherals. Existing Razer Blade 14 owners may need to reach out to Razer support in order to receive this update.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Blade 14 (2022) in Mercury is now available from Razer and supported retailers, and rests comfortably in the center of the range. Unfortunately, the new colorway isn't available in the device's highest-end configurations. Still, the available models still rank among the most capable AMD Ryzen laptops, and are perfectly suited to tackle the greatest Xbox and PC games, or to take your productivity prowess to the next level.