Best AMD Ryzen laptops 2022

When you're buying a new laptop, the majority of the selection in front of you will be powered by Intel processors or a combination of Intel processors and NVIDIA dedicated graphics. AMD's Ryzen APUs are starting to be used more, though, and not just in the traditional budget space. Overall, an AMD-powered laptop represents an excellent value package, especially on laptops without dedicated graphics. If it's one of the best Windows laptops with AMD Ryzen you seek, you've come to the right place. Here's our list of the best Ryzen laptops.

The best AMD Ryzen laptops

Choosing the best AMD Ryzen laptop

Ryzen-powered laptops often slip under the radar, but the truth is there are some fantastic laptops out there powered by AMD. Currently, we'd happily recommend the HP Pavilion Aero to anyone specifically looking for a Ryzen laptop, and, frankly, anyone who isn't that bothered with what's inside. It looks great; it's beautifully made, powerful, and quite affordable given the package it presents.

Gamers are well represented, in particular by HP. At the budget end of the scale you really can't go wrong with the excellent spec sheet on the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop, while for the more demanding gamer the Razer Blade 14 is the one to beat.

Budget buyers aren't left out either, with excellent laptops like the Lenovo Flex 5 delivering style and performance similar to much more expensive laptops, but at a price more agreeable to budget buyers, perhaps even for education or general home use with the kids.

After CES 2022 we're also expecting to start seeing Ryzen 6000-based laptops in the coming months, and while we don't yet know just how good the new APUs are going to be, we're anticipating some impressive results based on what we know so far.