NVIDIA DLSS support added to Diablo 4, Forza Horizon 5 and Redfall

What you need to know

NVIDIA has just announced that DLSS 3 support is coming to Diablo 4, Forza Horizon 5 and Redfall.

DLSS uses artificial intelligence to boost a game's framerate performance and graphic quality.

For a limited time, buyers of the GeForce RTX 40 series cards will also receive a digital copy of Redfall Bite Back Edition at a $99 value.

Ahead of next week’s Game Developers Conference (GDC), NVIDIA today announced they are expanding their roster of games in the DLSS support family. To date over 270 games and apps use NVIDIA DLSS to enhance their performance, and now you can add Redfall, Diablo IV and Forza Horizon to that list. In addition to these blockbuster games being added to the roster, new adopters of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards will receive a digital copy of Redfall absolutely free!

What is DLSS 3 support?

DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling technology developed by NVIDIA. In simple terms, DLSS uses artificial intelligence to make improvements to a game's framerate and image quality, by upscaling lower resolutions to higher ones. DLSS means your PC doesn't have to work up quite as much of a sweat to show you the game in it's full graphical glory. For Diablo 4, the required PC specifications are already pretty generous, but DLSS support will really help the graphics pop without too grueling a strain on your system.



DLSS 3 is the latest version of NVIDIA's AI-powered graphical technology, and soon you will be able to enjoy Diablo 4, Forza Horizon 5 and Redfall at their optimum graphical quality on PC.

For a limited time, GeForce NOW RTX 40 cards will come with Redfall for free.

Bite Back with RTX (Image credit: NVIDIA)

In a similar marketing bundle to what NVIDIA did with Hitman 3 and Marvel Midnight Suns, new buyers of the RTX 40 graphics card will receive a copy of Redfall, the Bite Back edition no less. The digital copy of Redfall Bite Back Edition sells currently for $99 and includes the following:

A Steam copy of the game which releases on May 2nd

Redfall Hero Pass with two future heroes

Laser Beam Multi-Weapon Skin

Tactical Knife Stake Weapon Attachment

Northern Expedition Devinder Outfit

Eyes in the Dark Jacob Outfit

War Clothes Layla Outfit

Engineer Volunteer Remi Outfit

Redfall is a first-person vampire shoot-em-up releasing from Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios in May, and while it's a Day One Game Pass release, the Bite Back edition being a free offering with RTX 40 cards represents amazing value for gamers wanting the premium extras.

When will DLSS 3 support come to Diablo 4, Redfall and Forza Horizon 5?

Forza Horizon 5 which already supports raytracing, will update to DLSS 3 on March 28. Diablo 4 is released on June 6 2023 and will have DLSS 3 support from day one. Redfall releases on May 2 2023 and will also have DLSS 3 support from launch.

